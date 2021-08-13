Joe Mettle and wife celebrate 1st marriage anniversary; share lovely photo

Joe Mettle and his wife Selassie are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today

As a result, the gospel musician took to social media to share a lovey-dovey photo from the event last year

Joe Mettle got married to Salomey Selassie Dzisa in elaborate traditional and white wedding ceremonies

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle has warmed hearts on social media with a special photo he shared on his wedding anniversary today, August 13, 2021.

Today marks exactly one year since the God of Wonders singer tied the knot to Salomey Selassie Dzisa now known as Salomey Selassie Mettle.

To celebrate the remarkable feat, the Bo No Ni singer took to his official Instagram page to thank God for seeing his family through their first year in marriage.

The former Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of The Year shared a throwback photo from his traditional marriage as he thanked God for his goodness.

He decided to share one of the most seen photos from his engagement which saw him and his wife beaming with smiles after the traditional rites were carried out.

After posting the photo, the musician captioned it: "Wow we can’t believe it’s already a year . This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvelous in our eyes . To God be all the glory. @serlcy_d #settled."

Many fans and followers of the silky-voiced gospel singer took to the comment section to congratulate the duo on their anniversary.

ceccytwummusic had this to say: "Happy Anniversary to you both. May God bless your union forever."

s_kwaning also wrote: "Happy Anniversary God bless you with many more blissful years!"

quansah6168 commented: "To God be the glory. Congratulations and Happy Anniversary Mr & Mrs. Mettle. More grace and blessings on your union. This is the lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our eyes indeed."

There were many comments that showed that the fans of the singer were happy for him.

Joe Mettle and Selassie took over social media with their traditional and white wedding ceremonies which took place on August 11 and 13, 2020, respectively.

