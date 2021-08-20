The family of Kumawood actor Agya Manu held his final funeral rites on Saturday, August 21, 2021

The funeral held at the Arts Centre in Accra saw many Kumawood stars in attendance to pay their last respects

Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Lil Win, Akyere Bruwaa, Christiana Awuni, Bill Asamoah, and others were present

YEN.com.gh brings some videos and photos from the funeral of Agya Manu

Kumawood actor Agya Manu, known in private life as Samuel Manu, has been laid to eternal rest on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The burial and funeral ceremony of Agya Manu was held at the Arts Centre in Accra.

The event saw many Kumawood actors and actresses passing through to pay their last respects to their colleague.

Kumawood actor Samuel Manu has been buried Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Videos and photos from the funeral show the likes of Agya Koo, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win', Bill Asamoah, and Christiana Awuni.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Others include Big Akwes, Oboy Siki, Akyere Bruwaa, Auntie Bee, and many more.

YEN.com.gh has some of the videos and photos from the funeral of Agya Manu.

1. Photos of Big Akwes, Bill Asamoah, Akyere Bruwaa, Oboy Siki, and others at the funeral:

2. Auntie Bee and Kwaapia were present to mourn Agya Manu:

3. How Christiana Awuni arrived at the funeral:

4. Lil Win arrived at the funeral dressed like a chief:

5. Adom TV Nsoroma Season 1 winner Righteous was also present:

6. Agya Koo was on had to perform too:

Source: Yen Newspaper