Ghanaian celebrities are loved and some of them have a huge following on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some of these celebrities have children and while most of them have kept their children away from social media, others proudly and boldly flaunt theirs.

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of children of 11 celebrities in the persons of John Mahama, Jackie Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Nana Ama McBrown, Adjetey Anang, Kafui Danku, Stonebwoy, Nana Aba Anamoah, Fella Makafui, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Strongman Burner, Yvonne Nelson, Gifty Anti, and Okyeame Kwame, in no particular order.

John Mahama: The former president has many sons and an only daugher, Farida Mahama, whom he is so fond of. Check Farida's photo below:

Farida Mahama. This photo was shared by the young lady on her birthday in July 2021. Photo credit: @faridamahama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. Jackie Appiah: The gorgeous actress is known to have just one child, Damien Agyemang:

A collage of Jackie Appiah and son who is so tall now. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @damienhimself/Instagram

Source: Original

3. Asamoah Gyan: The football legend has three known children, two sons, and a girl. YEN.com.gh serves you with the photo of Frederick Gyan, the footballer's first son:

A collage of Gyan and his son. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan/Instagram

Source: UGC

4. Nana Ama McBrown: Perhaps the most popular celebrity kid on social media is Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin. She is often in the news following her heartwarming activities:

A collage of Baby Maxin. Photo credit: @iambabymaxin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

5. Adjetey Anang: The soft-spoken actor has a lovely son whom he has rarely flaunted on social media:

A collage of Adjetey Anang and son. Photo credit: @manuelphotography/Instagram

Source: Instagram

6. Kafui Danku: The actress has two children, a boy, and a girl. Baby Lorde, the daughter, is smart, intelligent, and talented. At the young age of four, she already knows how to handle camera in filming:

A collage of Kafui Danku and daughter, Baby Lorde. Photo credit: @babylordethefirst/Instagram

Source: Instagram

7. Stonebwoy: The Dancehall musician has two children, too. Jidula, and Janam Satekla. His daughter Jidula is loved for being adorable in her videos. Jidula is also admired for her American accent:

A collage of Jidula. Photo credit: @jidulaxii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

8. Gifty Anti: The popular media figure has a daughter, Nyame Anuonyam. She recently celebrated her 4th birthday:

9. Strongman Burner: The former Sarkodie artist has also a lovely daughter, Simona, who is admired by many:

10. Yvonne Nelson: The screen goddess has a daughter, Baby Ryn, who should be a big girl by now. Yvonne has kept her daughter away from social media for personal reasons:

A collage of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh/Instagram

Source: Original

11. Fella Makafui: Medikal and his wife have a daughter, Island Frimpong. The little girl trended in the news recently when a video showing her sparkling blue eyes went viral:

A collage of Island Frimpong, Medikal, and Fella. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

12. Sarkodie: The musician has a son and daughter. Just as it is widely believed that men tend to love their daughters more, Sarkodie is often seen with his daughter, Titi:

A collage of Sarkodie and Titi. Photo credit: @princesstiti/Instagram

Source: Instagram

13. Shatta wale: Shatta Wale's popular son is Majesty. The musician has another son with a baby mama. Shatta Wale also has a daughter. See Majesty's latest photo:

A collage of Majesty and Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @michygh @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: UGC

14. Nana Aba Anamoah: The popular media personality has a son, Papa Kwow, who is currently studying at a university in the United Kingdom. Papa Kwow's father is Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zara man:

A collage of Nana Aba Anamoah and her son, Papa Kwow. Photo credit: @thenanaaba/Instagram

Source: UGC

15. Okyeame Kwame: The respected musician has a son, Sir Kwame Bota, who looks so much like him. Sir also behaved just like his musician father. A video of him rapping recently got the whole of Ghana applauding him:

A collage of Okyeame Kwame and family. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Yen