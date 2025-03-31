A video of Albert Ofosu Nketia's mother speaking about her son and matters that have arisen over his video has gone viral

She lamented that some people were trying to take advantage of her son's situation

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the video

The family of Albert Ofosu Nketia, the boy who rose to instant fame over a viral video has set the record straight on the nationality of their loved one.

This happened when Ghanaian content creator Nana Baffour visited the family regarding the health concerns of the nine-year-old boy.

The family in a bid to prove that their son was the same boy who produced the viral meme dressed him in the same outfit he was spotted wearing in the video.

As proof that the incident happened in Ghana, the interview between Albert's mother and Nana Baffour was done at the exact spot the nine-year-old sat in the viral video where he was seen shedding tears and laughing.

Nana Baffour who gave the opening remarks explained that the decision to visit Albert's family was to prove that the boy is indeed Ghanaian.

On her part, Rosina Darko Amponsah, the mother of the boy lamented that people who hide under the guise of being content creators tend to visit them and in some instances go to school the boy attends.

"I have alerted his school authorities to call the police if anyone comes there wanting to speak to my son.

She therefore provided bank details so people who would like to donate to support her son could do so.

Albert went viral in 2023

Albert Ofosu Nketia took social media by storm in 2023 after a video that captured him switching from crying to laughing within seconds went viral.

The video raked in 398M views on TikTok online, with many people across the world using it as a meme on social media.

Since news spread that he was unwell, that was unwell, many people from differents parts of the continent have shown interest in supporting him.

Reactions to the clarity from the family

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the issue

Sameul Donkor commented:

"We know he's a Ghanaian but we want the mother or grandma's number to donate directly."

Regina Gina asked:

"Where is the gap in his teeth."

Mhiz Rebecca indicated:

"God bless you dear. You're trying your best to help this boy out but some people didn't believe that it's him, i know he's helpers will soon locate him in Jesus name amen."

Prince Kay Billz wrote:

"Are they even deaf? Can’t they hear the Fante language being spoken in the background of that video, mine is whoever is going to be heartless and try to use this kid situation to spread false news about him will reap the wrath of God Almighty simple."

Midwife with brain tumour seeks help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young midwife battling a brain tumour appealed for support to undergo treatment.

Mariama Yayrame Ibrahim was diagnosed with Invasive carcinoma and needs GH¢400,000 urgently for her treatment.

The midwife's ailment has affected her ability to go to work.

