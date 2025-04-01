Big Akwes' comments about Cina Soul's fashion sense on an entertainment show on MaxTV have stoked a frenzy online

On live TV, the controversial Kumawood actor described the singer with unprintable words as he reviewed a social media video of the singer

Scores of celebrities including Efya, Felicia Osei and S3fa have rallied behind Cina Soul in calling the actor and the station out for being unfair

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has come under fire for bashing Cina Soul on live TV.

This comes after the controversial Kumawood star's stint on a special holiday edition of Max TV's EQuick with Akosua Takyiwa.

The show's host tabled Cina Soul's fashion sense as a topic for discussion and invited contributions from her guests.

Before she cued in her guests, Akosua Takyiwa established that she was disappointed in the singer and deemed her style inappropriate.

Big Akwes weighed in on the subject describing Cina who recently released her album Did I Lie with unprintable words on live TV.

The controversial actor also used demeaning words to describe Cina Soul's petite stature. He and the guests giggled while they were at it.

Efya, Felicia Osei and S3fa defend Cina Soul

Cina Soul is promoting her new album featuring Stonebwoy and Sarkodie has yet to react to the Big Akwes' body-shaming remarks.

However, scores of celebrities and fans have risen against Big Akwes and the station. Colleague singers Efya and S3fa respectively opined on the issue saying,

"This is soo appalling!!! How are you allowing this on your channel?? We just celebrated women’s month !! Why are presenters speaking in such a derogatory manner towards an amazing beautiful thriving female artist??? why!!!! This is uncalled for and disrespectful and unacceptable!!!!!!!!! No NO NO!!!!! Nooooo!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

It’s the woman sitting there for me, laughing while men dissect another woman’s body and career on live TV. What right do you have to sit on national television and reduce an artist’s hard work to her outfit? This is the reality in Ghana,where female artists are constantly judged instead of supported. Every move is scrutinized,every choice questioned, but this is ART. Art is self-expression, movement and creativity.

Social media influencer and media personality, Felicia Osei also took to social media to shield Cina Soul from the humiliation of Big Akwes.

"So heartbroken to see what happened, and I want you to know that your beauty, talent, and authenticity shine far brighter than any negative words. Your music has always brought so much joy and inspiration, and I truly believe you deserve nothing but kindness and respect. Please remember that your worth isn't defined by those moments."

Cina Soul hails Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cina Soul had relished working with Stonebwoy on her latest album.

The new single Larger Than Life has become a viral hit after the album's release thanks to several promotional efforts like Stonebwoy and Cina Soul's surprise performance at the March 2025 edition of Guinness Accravaganza.

The singer couldn't hide her pride as she talked about working with Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

