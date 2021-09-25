Selly Galley Breaks the Internet with Stunning Photos in High-fashion Dresses to Mark her 34th B'day
- Actress Selly Galley turns 34 years old today, September 25, 2021
- The movie star has posted breathtaking photos sporting high-fashion dresses
- Selly Galley first posted photos in a sparkly long black dress and later in a white gown
Born on September 25, 1987, actress Selly Galley, real named Selorm Galley-Fiawoo, is marking her 44th birthday today with a gallery of stunning photos.
Appearing in a sparkly black feather-themed high-fashion wear, the Ghanaian movie star delivered a signature pose with precision akin to the likes of acclaimed world supermodels such as Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell.
Selly Galley, a model and fashion observer herself, seemed flawless in her birthday look.
She first dropped a full photo of herself posing in a living room with gold furniture. She uploaded another in the same outfit but with a different signature stance.
Emotional birthday message
Captioning the second photo, Selly Galley expressed emotions, saying:
''Highly emotional today. God restored my faith, my hope, my courage and my trust in Him. I lost it all at a point in my life this year ...
''There is a God up in the heavens! He’s got us and knows what’s best. Believe it,'' she said.
The actress proved that she is a style queen in her own right as she posted a third snap rocking white gown by Ayipaala. Her sartorial selections were the perfect fit for her body.
See the photos below:
