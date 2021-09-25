Actress Selly Galley turns 34 years old today, September 25, 2021

The movie star has posted breathtaking photos sporting high-fashion dresses

Selly Galley first posted photos in a sparkly long black dress and later in a white gown

Born on September 25, 1987, actress Selly Galley, real named Selorm Galley-Fiawoo, is marking her 44th birthday today with a gallery of stunning photos.

Appearing in a sparkly black feather-themed high-fashion wear, the Ghanaian movie star delivered a signature pose with precision akin to the likes of acclaimed world supermodels such as Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell.

Selly Galley, a model and fashion observer herself, seemed flawless in her birthday look.

Selly Galley Breaks the Internet with Stunning Photos in High-fashion Dresses to Mark her 34th B'day. Photo credit: Selly Galley

Source: Instagram

She first dropped a full photo of herself posing in a living room with gold furniture. She uploaded another in the same outfit but with a different signature stance.

Emotional birthday message

Captioning the second photo, Selly Galley expressed emotions, saying:

''Highly emotional today. God restored my faith, my hope, my courage and my trust in Him. I lost it all at a point in my life this year ...

''There is a God up in the heavens! He’s got us and knows what’s best. Believe it,'' she said.

The actress proved that she is a style queen in her own right as she posted a third snap rocking white gown by Ayipaala. Her sartorial selections were the perfect fit for her body.

See the photos below:

In a previous post, actress Selly Galley did it again when she delivered insanely eye-catching photos showing off her gorgeous body.

The Ghanaian movie star shared several pictures of herself on Instagram on Thursday, September 9, in a series of five frames.

First, Selly Galley dropped a full photo of herself. In the photo, she drips in a red, slit floor-length dress as she teased and graciously revealed her thighs.

Source: Yen Ghana