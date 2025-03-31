Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, watched Asante Kotoko in the FA Cup on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Ghana Premier League giants survived a scare from the lower-tier side to advance to the semi-final of the competition

Asante Kotoko will face Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea in the semi-final of the Cup competition

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene was left restless as he watched his favourite club Asante Kotoko in the FA Cup against True Democracy at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The hardworking government appointee joined fans of the Ghanaian giants for an exciting MTN FA Cup quarter-final game on Sunday.

The game which seemed to be headed for penalties produced a dramatic late winner which captured the Minister in a nerve-wracking moment.

In a video shared on social media, Dr Amoakohene and his wife were filled with a rollercoaster of emotions as the drama unfolded prior to Kwame Opoku's late winner.

"Suuuuuuuuuuuuuiiiiiiii!! See you again at Ashanti Fest," posted an excited Dr Amoakohene after the game.

The Minister and his team are organising an Ashanti festival which will involve the display of the region's cultural heritage, coupled with cultural and musical performances.

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter on Saturday evening, the Porcupine Warriors got off to a bright start after winger Saaka Dauda opened the scoring 13 minutes into the match.

Justice Blay, the captain of Asante Kotoko missed a penalty moments before half-time before True Democracy responded after the break through Isaac Botchway.

Opoku netted a late winner to send Kotoko to the semi-finals of the competition.

Kotoko to face Chelsea in semi-final

The record Ghana Premier League champions will face fellow top-flight side Berekum Chelsea in the semi-final of the competition.

Chelsea defeated Bechem United 1-0 to advance to the last four, courtesy of a goal from ex-Kotoko striker Stephen Amakona.

The Porcupine Warriors will not only face their former player but also two-time FA Cup-winning coach, Samuel Boadu. The former Hearts of Oak trainer won the title in back-to-back seasons during his time with the Phobians.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final will feature two lower-tier sides, as Attram De Visser engages Golden Kick. Atram De Visser reached the semis after beating PAC Academy on penalties.

Their opponents, Golden Kick, also eliminated Ghana Premier League side Karela United on penalties to advance to the semis.

Opoku powers Kotoko to semis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Opoku powered Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the semi-finals of the FA Cup after scoring deep in injury time to help the Porcupine Warriors defeat True Democracy.

The game seemed to be headed for penalties when the prolific scorer fired home in the 94th minute to ensure the Reds reached the last four of the competition.

The Ghanaian giants had raced into an early lead through winger Dauda Saaka but the lower-tier side responded after the break following a deflected freekick from Isaac Botchway.

