A customer tipped 10 Wahoo Seafood employees GHS 6,000 each on Tuesday, August 17 evening

Shawn Shepherd, the restaurant's owner, claimed he had never seen anything like it in his 35 years of working there

The customer was impressed by the staff's hard work and wanted to reward them for working through the pandemic

The owner said since the restaurant has been going through the ups and downs of COVID-19, the generous customer left all of the employees very grateful

A generous customer has warmed the hearts of many after he left a $10,000 (GHS 60,000) tip at a seafood restaurant in Gainesville, Florida, for all its staff.

The unidentified customer demanded to see the 10 members of the restaurant staff who were working during his visit on Tuesday, August 17.

According to a photo of the receipt released on Facebook by Shawn Shepherd, the owner of Wahoo Seafood, the diner paid $144.66 ( GHS 860) for his lunch.

In his 35 years as the owner of the restaurant, Shepherd told Newsweek that this was the largest tip the workers had ever gotten.

Act of appreciation

The restaurant owner further revealed that the diner intended to give each of the staff $1,000 (GHS 6,000) for the tips.

"He said he appreciated that they showed up and what they have been through. He said that he wanted to give everyone a $1,000 tip," Shepherd said.

Shepherd added since the restaurant has been going through the ups and downs of COVID-19 these past 18 months, the generous customer left all of the employees very grateful.

"The last year and a half has not been easy on this industry. We are hurting and we are exhausted, but this incredible act of kindness has restored our faith in humanity," he added.

