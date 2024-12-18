M.anifest has announced his plans to donate footwear to people in need this December as part of a Christmas donation drive

The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to encourage Ghanaians to give out footwear they did not need anymore to the needy

His initiative sparked positive comments from social media users who welcomed the initiative and expressed interest in donating

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has announced a Christmas donation drive to provide footwear to those in need this December. The initiative encourages Ghanaians to donate shoes, sandals, sneakers, and boots in good condition but no longer needed.

M.anifest shares plans to donate to the needy. Photo source: manifestive

Source: Instagram

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the rapper shared his vision to make a difference during the festive season by helping the less fortunate. He proposed setting up drop-off points, including venues like Manifestivities, where people could contribute their footwear. He said the goal was to collect as many shoes as possible and distribute them to needy communities. In his post, he wrote:

"I want to organize a Christmas donation drive for shoes for those in need of them. So just want to check if you might be down to donate shoes/sneakers/boots/sandals/etc you own, that are in good condition, but you’d be willing to let go off. We could use Manifestivities and other places as drop off spots. Do comment let me know if you’d be down to #HANGMYBOOTS for those in need mek we see what we fit do collectively. 🙏🏿"

The announcement has been met with much support, with many social media users praising the initiative. Several people have expressed interest in donating.

Ghanaians hail M.anifest footwear initiative

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AbeikuSankofi said:

"I want to be a volunteer to distribute."

shenzy_blaze wrote:

"Oh Nice initiative…... The “Those in need of them” are u referring to orphanage homes Or homeless ppl living on the streets or basically everybody who needs shoes cos me like this I go like choose the sneaker some."

M.anifest gets cosign from Nas

M.anifet's philanthropy is not the only aspect of his brand that has earned him praise.

In a recent report by YEN.com.gh, he was celebrated by American rapper Nas for his music.

Nas commended M.anifest for the quality of one of his recent releases.

