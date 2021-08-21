Kumawood actor Agya Manu, known in private life as Samuel Manu, has been laid to rest with a big funeral.

The burial and funeral ceremony for Agya Manu was held at the Arts Centre in Accra on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the funeral of Agya Manu turned out to be a big Kumawood reunion.

Agya Koo performing at Agya Manu's funeral Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Many actors and actresses were present to pay their last respects to their departed colleague.

Among the many Kumawood stars who attended was the evergreen Alex Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo.

Agya Koo did not only attend the funeral but also went ahead to perform as a lead singer for the bandsmen.

In a video, Agya Koo is seen holding the microphone and performing some funeral songs in honour of Agya Manu.

See videos of Agya Koo's performance below:

