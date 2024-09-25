Kasapa FM and Agoo TV's Afia Pokua has been hot since making some remarks about the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Not even her appearance at the Manhyia Palace to prostrate and beg for forgiveness has saved her from the criticism

Amid the backlash, YEN.com.gh has gathered some details and photos of the embattled media perosonality

Kasapa FM and Agoo TV journalist Afia Pokua has been trending on social media after appearing at Manhyia Palace.

Afia Pokua was at Manhyia to apologise to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for her comments about the Asantehene on national television.

The well-endowed Afia Pokua has been on an upward trajectory in her career. Photo source: @okwahumanpiesie

Appearing as a panellist on Mona Gucci's show on Onua TV, Afia Pokua had criticised the Asantehene over 'galamsey' and other issues. She also called out Otumfuo for 'staying quiet' while his people verbally attacked the Dormaahene.

Following her statements, Afia Pokua received heavy social media bashing from Asantes, who deemed her utterances disrespectful to Otumfuo.

However, the panel that sat on the case rejected her apology and asked her to leave and never return.

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few details and some photos of Afia Pokua below:

1. Name:

As it is widely known, she goes by the name Afia Pokuaa and prefers the moniker Okwahuman Piesie, which translates as Kwahu's eldest.

2. Age:

Born on August 5, 1994, Afia Pokua recently turned 30. She celebrated her birthday by sharing some beautiful photos online.

3. Origin/hometown:

While she had always considered herself a Kwahu indigene, it was discovered during her appearance at Manhyia that she is an adopted Kwahu.

According to one of the chiefs who spoke, Afia Pokua was born at Sefwi in the Western North Region to a Frafra father and a Krobo mother.

4. Family:

Afia Pokua's biological parents reportedly passed away when she was young, and she was adopted into the family of Okyeame Adofo, a linguist for the chief of Kwahu Abetifi, who hails from Pepease.

5. Education:

Details about Afia Pokua's basic and secondary school education are not currently available to YEN.com.gh. However, she attended UniMAC—GIJ and earned a Diploma in Communication Studies in 2023.

She is currently in Level 400, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree from the same university.

7. Career:

She is a journalist at Kasapa FM, where also produces the morning show. Prior to joining Kasapa, Afia Pokua worked at Afeema Radio in Koforidua.

Afia Pokua speaks after Manhyia rejection

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afia Pokua had broken her silence after she visited Manhyia Palace.

In a social media post, Afia Pokua drew strength from God after her apology to Otumfuo was rejected.

