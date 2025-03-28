The Family Altar Ministry located at East Legon, will climax activities for its seventh anniversary with a powerful event on Sunday, March 28, 2025

Two powerful men of God, Dr Sonnie Badu and Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh will be present to draw the presence of God with spirit-filled worship and impactful teachings

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, founder and leader of the Church, Prophet Moses Bennisan shared insights into the church's journey

Two powerful men of God are set to shake the Family Altar Ministry as the church marks its 7th anniversary with a series of spirit-filled events.

The Moses Bennisan-led church, which turned seven this year, will climax its anniversary with a powerful event on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at its East Legon auditorium.

Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh and Dr Sonnie Badu to grace Family Altar Ministry's 7th anniversary

The much-anticipated event promises to be a spirit-filled gathering, bringing together believers for a time of worship, prayer, and impartation.

Dr Sonnie Badu and Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh will headline the event and draw the presence of God through powerful worship, impactful teaching, and divine impartation.

Sonnie Badu, a globally acclaimed gospel musician and worship leader, is known for his soul-stirring songs and deep passion for leading believers into God’s presence. In a video, he invited Ghanaians to join the service and be blessed.

"I'm excited about it. The Heavens are going to be open and the earth will witness the hand of the Lord. So see you soon," he said in a video.

Family Altar Ministry turns 7, Prophet Speaks

Family Altar Ministry is celebrating seven years of transforming families, spreading the gospel and divine impact. The Ministry which was started in 2018 has grown into a thriving congregation.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Prophet Moses Bennisan shared insights on the journey of Family Altar.

"Has God not been faithful? When God called me, He spoke to me clearly and said that I should reach out to families. God told me that he is working with families to build a better world and a better society. And then he gave us a scripture, Psalm 68:6,” he said.

Prophet Moses Bennisan and his will be at the Family Altar's 7th-anniversary celebration. Image source: Prophet Moses Bennisan

Prophet Moses further commented on the church's seventh anniversary, admitting that the journey has not been all rosy.

"When we started the ministry, God said that one of our slogans should be, 'We don't die.' And to the glory of God, 7 years of God's faithfulness, none has died. God also says that he is going to use the ministry to restore families," he said.

"We've had amazing stories of how God helped families to overcome antagonism, disagreement, etc. God also promised that the ordinary people will come to embrace his will and he will turn them to become champions in our society," he added.

