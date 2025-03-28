A US-based Ghanaian woman has appealed to Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii-Armah Quaye to bring Hilton and Embassy Suites to Ghana

A US-based Ghanaian woman has sent a passionate appeal to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye to bring international hotel chains Hilton and Embassy Suites to Ghana.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the woman, identified on her handle as @ezfamily17, expressed her desire to see the world's leading hotels open in her home country.

According to her, bringing Hilton and Embassy Suites to Ghana would further boost the tourism and hospitality sector in the country.

She said she discovered that there was a Burger King franchise in Ghana on her recent visit to the country without knowing the person behind it until recently.

While praising the Ghanaian businessman for bringing the Burger King franchise to Ghana, she pleaded with him to consider her request.

"I was in Ghana in 2023, and for the first time in my life, I saw Burger King, and the moment I saw it, I was like, one of my problems is solved because I brought my family here for the first time. They eat African food, but every now and then, they love the chicken I get from Burger King. I never knew that the franchise was owned by a Ghanaian. In fact, I just realized that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is the franchise owner of Burger King," she said.

"Now, I have this special request: I'm asking Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, please, we need Hilton and Embassy Suites in Ghana. Thank you so much for Burger King, but please, we need Hilton and Embassy Suites in Ghana, so please work on that," she pleaded.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye recently granted an interview with renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist Bola Ray ahead of his 40th birthday, where he opened up about his businesses, including the Burger King franchise.

The successful businessman is the founder of Quick Angels Limited, an investment company with many investments in several businesses in Ghana and overseas.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye organized what is arguably the biggest birthday party in Africa, dubbed #RNAQ40, to mark his four decades of existence on earth.

Held in Accra at the Black Star Square, also known as Independence Square, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, the birthday party was attended by the crème de la crème from Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Some of the high-profile guests at the plush event included Ini Edo, Ramsey Noah, Rita Dominic, Chief Cubana Priest, Toke Makinwa, Ibrahim Mahama, Osei Kwame Despite, and Dr. Ofori Sarpong, Van Vicker, John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas, among a host of others.

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, and the Ghanaian contingent of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, KiDi, Efya, and Sefa performed at the event.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye buys a private jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye bought a branded private jet to mark his 40th birthday.

The renowned businessman took to social media to flaunt pictures of the private jet with the initials of his name printed on it.

This came barely a few days after he acquired the Bugatti Chiron.

