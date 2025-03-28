Kennedy Agyapong visited the Kantamanto market on Friday, March 28, 2025, following his recent return to Ghana

The politician addressed the traders who lost their livelihoods as a result of the serious fire that ravaged the market on January 3, 2025

Kennedy Agyapong pledged to donate GH₵100k, 200 streetlights and relief items to support the traders in the Kantamanto market

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, visited the Kantamanto market on Friday, March 28, 2025, following his recent return to Ghana from the US.

Kennedy Agyapong visits Kantamanto market and pledges to donate GH₵100k and items to traders after his return to Ghana. Photo source: @tinababy_gh

Source: TikTok

In a series of videos that surfaced on social media, the politician received a rousing welcome from traders who swarmed him as he arrived at the market.

At the market, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong addressed the traders who lost their livelihoods as a result of the serious fire that ravaged the entire area on January 3, 2025.

The former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency pledged to help the traders continue in their recovery efforts by donating GH₵100k, 200 streetlights to provide security and additional relief items.

Some of the traders expressed their gratitude to Kennedy Agyapong for pledging to provide the huge assistance to them. However, they advised the politician against giving the money to their association leaders.

According to the traders, their association leaders could not be trusted with the huge money donation and that the money should rather be used to tackle other problems they encounter in the Kantamanto market.

Politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong with his expensive luxurious cars inside his huge mansion. Photo source: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Source: Facebook

Addressing the traders' concerns, Kennedy Agyapong noted that he would consult the Member of Parliament for the Yapei Kusawgu constituency and the Minister of Energy and Petroleum, John Abdulai Jinapor and get them multiple electricity poles to provide them with light at the market.

The fire incident at the Kantamanto market caused huge devastation for many traders, with about 100 shops getting destroyed.

New Force Movement leader Nana Kwame Bediako, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong were among the numerous distinguished personalities who made significant donations to the market fire victims to support their rebuilding efforts.

President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang also visited the market and commiserated with the affected traders.

Watch the videos below:

Kennedy's visit to Kantamanto market stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwame Okyere wrote:

"Leadership in the market are not faithful in terms of money."

Nana Yaw Sarfo Kanta commented:

"His generosity is one thing I love about him."

Kakape said:

"Still, it is possible."

PARKER..91 said:

"If not Ken, I will not vote again."

singlelove2400 commented:

"If you refuse to learn, you will learn the hard way, and it will change you into a better person next time."

Kennedy breaks silence on court case loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong spoke about his recent loss to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in their defamation court case after he returned to Ghana.

The politician informed his numerous supporters that his loss in court had changed him and made him a better person.

Kennedy Agyapong also expressed gratitude to his supporters for the great reception he received after he arrived in the country.

