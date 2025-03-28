Andre Dede Ayew's future with the Black Stars continues to divide opinions among fans and pundits alike

Dede's conspicuous absence has been described as 'disrespectful' by the Ayew family spokesperson

But in a quick rebuttal, a sports journalist has jumped to the defence of Otto Addo while condemning the spokesperson

Andre Ayew's potential comeback to the Black Stars remains a hotly debated topic, stirring mixed reactions among fans and analysts.

Since Ghana’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Uganda in an international friendly last year, the experienced forward has been absent from the national setup.

Despite rediscovering form with Le Havre, head coach Otto Addo has yet to include him in his plans.

Otto Addo delivered a grim verdict about the potential return of Andre Ayew to the Black Stars.

The 35-year-old has registered four goals and one assist in 19 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side, according to Transfermarkt.

However, his contributions at club level have not been enough to convince Otto Addo, who has consistently overlooked him.

Ghana’s resurgence without Andre Ayew

During the March international window, the Black Stars delivered an emphatic response to recent disappointments.

Comprehensive victories over Chad and Madagascar, yielding eight goals while keeping consecutive clean sheets, have put Ghana in a commanding position for the 2026 World Cup qualification, per Ghanaweb.

With momentum building and Otto Addo seemingly crafting a fresh identity for the squad, discussions surrounding Ayew's exclusion have intensified.

Many believe his leadership and experience could prove valuable, while others argue that the team is progressing well without him.

Otto Addo's firm stance on Andre

Addressing the increasing calls for Ayew’s return, Addo provided a direct yet diplomatic response.

“Andre, yeah, like I said, the door is open, and I am looking. If we need him, we will call him, but now I see other players ahead of him,” he told Joy Sports upon returning from Morocco.

The statement reaffirmed that Ayew’s fate remains in the coach’s hands, though it strongly suggested he is not a priority at the moment.

Ayew family spokesperson fires Otto Addo

Otto Addo’s remarks did not sit well with Fiifi Tackie, spokesperson for the Ayew family, who condemned them as dismissive and unprofessional.

"Coach Otto Addo’s comments on Andre Ayew are shocking and disappointing.

"On numerous occasions, the same coach has said one of the key criteria for selection into the national team is active club participation.

"How can Ayew, Ghana’s most-capped player, a three-time World Cup veteran, and a proven leader, be deemed unworthy even when playing well at his club in the French league?" Tackie questioned, as quoted by Joy Sports.

He further criticised Otto Addo for disregarding Ayew’s contributions and suggested that such treatment undermines his legacy.

“Such remarks are not only disrespectful to Ayew but also undermine his sacrifices and the pride he has brought to Ghana football. Coach Addo’s comments are unprofessional and unbecoming of someone in his position.”

Journalist sends hot reply to Ayew family spokesperson

Fiifi Tackie’s strong rebuttal sparked further discourse, with Raymond Nyamador, a journalist with Sporty FM, pushing back against his claims.

Andre Ayew has not played for the Black Stars since March 2024.

In a sharp response, Nyamador accused Tackie of making unnecessary and ill-timed remarks, especially considering Jordan Ayew’s ongoing involvement with the Black Stars under Otto Addo.

He argued that Otto Addo’s statement was neither disrespectful nor unwarranted, urging Tackie to reconsider his position to maintain the squad’s newfound stability.

He concluded by stating that no one can force the coach to recall Ayew, reinforcing that squad selection remains the manager’s prerogative.

Whether that future includes the nation’s most-capped player is a decision that will continue to polarise opinions.

Jordan reveals how Andre reacted to his Black Stars captaincy

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jordan Ayew has detailed Andre Ayew's initial response to his appointment as Black Stars captain.

The 33-year-old led Ghana to emphatic wins in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

