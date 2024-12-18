A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Nana Akua has taken to social media to share her frustration over failure to land a suitable suitor

Nana Akua stated she had been single without a husband or a child for so long, and that no serious man had approached her throughout the year

Many Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of Nana Akua's video to react to her plea for love

A young Ghanaian lady has shared her struggles with finding a meaningful relationship.

In what appeared to be a cry for love on social media, the lady identified as Nana Akua, said it had been difficult to find the right man herself.

A single Ghanaian lady shares her relationship frustrations as she searches for love on social media. Photo credit: @nanaakuaculture/TikTok.

She said no serious man had approached and proposed to her throughout the year.

Nana Akua, who believes she is beautiful and blessed enough to attract the right partner, suggested that it has been tough being single.

"Truth be told, I'm a very beautiful young woman but I sleep alone. No man has approached me from January to December. No serious man, all the guys who came forward were all not serious," she stated.

"From January to December 2024 no boyfriend no husband no kids, no way ##futurehusband I beg where are you? I’m still waiting," she further wrote in the caption of the video.

Despite this, Nana Akua stated that she was still not going to settle for less just because she was single and lonely.

Ghanaians wish Nana Akua well

After sharing her frustration over the lack of a man in her life on social media, Ghanaians who chanced on her video wished Nana Akua well in her search for love while others also tried to woo her with sweet words.

@edemscoagbe said:

"God will open a way for you to get someone like me."

@SOSEY also said:

"Check yourself and rely on God."

@Rekem Emisson commented:

"My dear, the category of men u want is the problem. Rich, handsome, respectful, God-fearing and etc........ Sister pls reduce it."

@user82048749903170 also commented:

"May he give you someone who will love as you are my dear."

@VAB CARPENTRY WORKS wrote:

"Sorry!!! not that they are not good, because of your account balance is not enough for them."

