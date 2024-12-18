Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior was named the winner of FIFA's Best Men's Player of the Year

The Brazilian beat off competition from Rodri and club teammates Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal for the gong

Following his triumph, Vini Jr has become the first Brazilian to have won the coveted prize since Ricardo Kaka in 2007

FIFA has released the full breakdown of votes for the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year, shedding light on how the award was decided.

On Tuesday evening, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was named the top male player, securing the honor ahead of some notable contenders.

The Brazilian finished ahead of Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, and Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was named the winner of FIFA's Best Men's Player of the Year.

Vinicius earned 48 points in total, narrowly beating Rodri, who scored 43 points, and Bellingham with 37 points.

The top 10 also included the likes of Lionel Messi, Toni Kroos, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Florian Wirtz, and Federico Valverde.

Following the ceremony, FIFA disclosed how each country's captain and coach voted.

Among the notable votes, England’s Harry Kane chose Rodri, Bellingham, and Vinicius as his top three picks.

Croatia’s Luka Modric, on the other hand, selected Vinicius, Bellingham, and Carvajal. Egypt’s Mohamed Salah ranked Vinicius first, followed by Rodri and Carvajal.

In addition to the captains, coaches also had a say in the voting. England’s interim boss Lee Carsley placed Bellingham first, followed by Rodri and Yamal.

Meanwhile, France's Didier Deschamps opted for Vinicius, Mbappe, and Rodri in his top three.

These votes were part of the process that determined the final rankings for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Other award winners

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez was named Goalkeeper of the Year, while Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti took home the Coach of the Year award.

How does FIFA The Best voting work

The winners were decided based on voters' top three choices across categories: Best Men's Player, Best Men's Goalkeeper, and Best Men's Coach.

First-place votes earned five points, second-place votes were awarded three points, and third-place votes received one point.

The voting group included national team head coaches, captains, select media representatives, and, for specific awards, input from fans.

Vinicius reflects on journey to FIFA The Best success

