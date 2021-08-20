A 55-year-old man has been reported dead while trying to escape from a COVID-19 treatment centre

A 55-year-old man, identified as Paulus Okine has been reported dead while trying to escape from a COVID-19 treatment centre at Effia

The deceased, according to a report filed by 3news, was referred to the treatment centre from the Emergency and Accident Unit of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital on Wednesday, 18th August 2021.

According to security personnel at the COVID centre, they spotted Paulus leave the treatment centre on the morning of August 19, 2021.

The report indicates that Paulus threatened to harm the security guard who was enquiring he was leaving, id he tried to follow him or restrain him from leaving.

After a while, he was found dead near the nurses quarters in the area.

The body has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services of the hospital, Madam Justina Amo Yartey, told Citi News, “the security man used another route to apprehend him and he also decided to use another route to escape, but I think he collapsed and died before he got to the exit point."

She further advised the public to strictly observe the Covid-19 protocols because the disease is real.

2nd jab of AstraZeneca vaccine

Still on coronavirus, the second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will begin to be administered on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Manager, Dr. Kwame Amponsa-Achiano has said about 400,000 people are awaiting their second jab.

The decision to administer the vaccines a week from today, Friday, August 20, comes after the country took delivery of 249,600 doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was delivered under the COVAX facility, courtesy the United Kingdom (UK) government. In a report filed by GraphicOnline.com, Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said priority would be given to those who took their first jab from March 10, this year and beyond.

Source: Yen.com.gh