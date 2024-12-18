Diana Asamoah was among several gospel music stars who recently visited the bereaved Empress Gifty

The singer warned Empress Gifty to cancel her plans to host her mother's funeral at her preferred venue

Counselor Lutterodt has now come out to criticise Diana Asamoah for what he described as passing a reckless statement

Counselor Lutterodt is not pleased with Diana Asamoah's warning to the bereaved Empress Gifty after the loss of her mum, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan.

Counselor Lutterodt is not pleased with Diana Asamoah's comments about Empress Gifty's mum's passing. Source: EmpressGifty, CounselorLutterodt

Diana Asamoah said she told Empress Gifty not to hold her mum's funeral at the venue constructed by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

While Diana Asamoah is a staunch NPP supporter, Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, belong to Alan Kyeremanten's breakaway party, Movement For Change.

Diana Asamoah claimed that the bereaved singer and her husband prayed for the party's loss and as such it was morally wrong for them to benefit from an NPP project.

In a recent interview, Counselor Lutterodt described Diana's comment as "loose talk" and insensitive to the bereaved and the deceased's family.

The counselor questioned Diana Asamoah's sanity and asked her to retract the reckless comment.

"Your colleague just lost her mother, and you can walk there and say she should not use an Astroturf. We used the Ghanaians' taxpayers' money to do it because it was done by NPP, and she and her husband are with Afrafranto. Even if it's a joke, that shouldn't have come from her at that time. Traditions are traditions."

He also named the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker as an architect of the NPP's seismic loss in the 2024 general elections.

Counselor Lutterodt's Diana Asamoah comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Counselor Lutterodt's message to Diana Asamoah.

Dr Abou wrote:

"That was so wrong I was so mad when I heard that from her."

Kwadwo said:

"Such a loose utterance from Diana Asamoah. I feel like she's a true definition of a disgrace to Christian gospel songs."

Tilly🌸🌺🦋 remarked:

"Oh, but some Ghanaians are really taking Diana Asamoah too seriously. This could be just one of those jokes 🤣 because that woman is just funny."

Mimi noted:

"The Astroturf, no, smh, it's our tax money. Oo, who says it’s for any politician?"

Selorm remarked:

"Diana Asamoah is becoming something else ooo."

Obaapa Christy and others visit Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had received an entourage who called on her as she mourns her late mother.

Gospel singers Obaapa Christy, Diana Asamoah, and MOG Music were among several stars who visited the bereaved singer.

The colleagues took turns shaking hands with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

