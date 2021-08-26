3 women in the North East Region have been rendered widows after their husband lost his life in a battle with an elephant

It is indicated that the late farmer and another man were on a motorbike when they bumped into an elephant that was crossing the street

The huge mammal, after the impact, vented out its anger on the two men and took the life of one as the other was able to escape

A hardworking Ghanaian farmer who has been taking care of three lives and 13 children has been reportedly killed by an elephant after a short battle.

Citinewsroom reports that the incident happened at the Yankazia community in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region on August 25, 2021.

How the incident happened

It is reported that the deceased and another man were on a motorbike when they accidentally hit an elephant that was crossing the road with a couple of others.

Battle for survival

In revenge, the huge mammal vent out its anger on both men but one of them managed to escape whilst the other's life was drained out completely by the elephant.

Pulse.com.gh reports that after killing and mutilating the body of the farmer completely on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, the elephants proceeded to invade three other communities; Soanvusi, Nasuan, and Tuna.

Police personnel from the Gambaga District have begun an investigation into the incident with the help of a medical officer from the Baptist Medical center in Nalerigu.

The deceased is reported to have left behind eight boys, and five girls aside from his three wives.

Elephants that returned to Ghana

Just four months ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a herd of elephants had been spotted in the Upper West Region crossing the Bolgatanga-Bawku road after they reportedly migrated from Ghana over the last two decades.

According to a narration sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @Ghanaspotlight, it was indicated that in Ghana, the elephants normally migrate along the Red and White Voltas, as well as the Morgan and Sisily river corridors.

However, from 2005 to 2012, the wild mammals left the shores of Ghana and had not been seen all through the ages until then that they were making their heavy comeback.

Source: Yen