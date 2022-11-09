100+ biblical New Year wishes and greetings to share with family and friends

December, which ushers in the Christmas period, is an important period which brings in a lot of celebration and good wishes. This celebration spills into January, which marks a new year. People, especially Christians, send biblical New Year wishes to relatives, friends, and acquaintances a few days into the new year. This is done to spread love, appreciate family and friends for being there, and start the new year on the right foot.

Except for a few people who take each day as it comes and does not think one day is more special, many others will agree that a new year marks a new beginning. As such, everyone should let old things go and start afresh. This is why spiritual New Year wishes are used to invoke renewal of spirit.

New Year wishes and prayers

In the spirit of Christmas and the New Year, religious Happy New Year 2024 wishes are a way to check up on family and wish them well. If you can't visit, goodwill messages like the ones below can do the magic as though you were there.

I say a very happy New Year to all your family members, parents, children, and relatives, and I hope their goals are met with love and harmony. May God be ever evident in your life. Have a wonderful new year!

The year is new, the expectations are new, the resolutions are new, the passions are new, and my pleasant wishes towards you are new. Have a prosperous and fruitful New Year!

Hello team; I wish you a year filled with happiness, success, and calmness. God bless every last one of us, as well as our families.

The best peer relationships are the ones that never fade away. When circumstances go wrong, they grow stronger and make life easy to continue. I appreciate you all, mate. Have a joyous New Year!

I ask God to grant you contentment because once you are happy, I am happy. New Year's greetings!

Dear friend, I am sending you my best wishes for the New Year via this text. I pray to the Lord for happiness for you, and may you seek Him with all your heart this new year.

I wish you a very happy New Year! You shall thank the Lord for every small detail joyfully, and may you rely on him when things get tough. Always keep in mind that He is always with you. Have a very blissful new year ahead!

I wish our family nothing but happiness and fulfilment in this new year. I wish you a prosperous New Year.

May God almighty is the one who bestows love and tranquillity on all of us, and I pray that He grants you the best. I wish you a happy and prosperous New Year and pray to the Lord to bless you. God bless you and maintain your happiness forever.

Happy memories begin with good deeds. I beseech the Almighty to shower you with his love. I sincerely wish you and your family a magnificent and lovely New Year.

May the Lord bless you with happiness, success, prosperity, and health. May the Almighty send you his blessings and love to make the future year the best. Enjoy a blissful New Year!

May Lord Jesus always reward you with the resilience to face bad and good situations in the years ahead, overcome difficulty with courage and always succeed. May He be with you whenever you slip.

The New Year has arrived, so don't avoid looking back to learn from the previous year to make the new year more unique and fruitful. I wish you a happy New Year, blossoming with love and joy. God bless you each day of the new year.

Thank you for being my most encouraging friend over the years. May the Lord strengthen our friendship always. Happy New Year!

Hopes, plans, feelings, efforts, and commitment are all new. Welcome to the new year with a new attitude. Congratulations on the New Year.

May God always guide you in the right direction and cheer you up. Thank you for being the most inspiring friend over the years. May the Lord always keep our bond strong. New Year's greetings.

New Year's greetings. Have a good time and savour your tasty dishes. Also, please say a prayer for our brotherhood and lovely life.

My buddy, I wish you a wonderful New Year. God is always on the lookout for you and your family. Happy New Year!

May God always keep you safe and bless you now and forever. Happy New Year, sweetheart.

Have confidence in God, my joy. In the years ahead, He will indeed offer us amazing things. New Year's greetings!

I ask that God will sustain us together forever. I am extremely fortunate to have a compassionate man like you. I look forward to the next wonderful new year with you.

May He be with you always, in good and bad times. Hold your head high, and have a prosperous New Year in 2024.

Blessed New Year wishes

The New Year is a period that couples can utilise to renew their love for each other. Where the culture of sending goodwill messages to one's spouse has been lost, it is an opportunity to regain it by sending blessings and best wishes. So, check these out:

You have little idea how important you are to me. May God bless you with health and satisfaction this year. Happy New Year, my dear. Have a wonderful year!

And with you, each day feels like a dream. May God continue to bless me with many more special times with you in the coming year. Happy New Year, sweetheart.

In our unique ways, we are magnificent in so many ways. We are human in many ways. We've arrived. Let us make this new year ours.

The goal of instruction in life is to act at the appropriate time. May the New Year bestow upon your consciousness and knowledge to make the remainder of your life exceptional.

You do not need anyone else because you have God to drive and nourish you through life. I wish you a joyous and prosperous New Year.

God gives you self-assurance through the delicate touch of his grace, and you will find comfort along the way. His compassion gives us hope for a wonderful New Year.

God is our source of strength. Allow Him to be the solid foundation of our lives so that we do not wander when things go wrong. New Year's greetings!

I thank God for bringing you into our lives on that fateful day. My wish for you this year is that it brings you much fortune and happiness.

This special year may establish a permanent residence in your mind and soul and allow you to rise above the sad things in life. From my end, I wish you and your family a joyous New Year! New Year's greetings.

The new rich is happiness. Tranquillity is the new measure of success. The new form of treasure is health. Kindness has become the new big thing.

New Year's greetings! God is all you require. Make spirituality your resolution for the New Year. May the Lord bless you. We wish you a joyous holiday season.

Everything you require to succeed is God. On this New Year's eve, I send you Christ's blessings! May God continue to shower you with joy and happiness!

The New Year will be God's way of reminding you that you still have time to make positive changes. Have a prosperous and blessed New Year!

I pray that the Almighty blesses you and keeps you safe from harm. I pray that the Almighty blesses you with a healthy body and protects you from illness this year. New Year's greetings!

Special New Year wishes

The New Year period is a special period for most people, and it is deserving that they celebrate with others. Sending kind gestures helps entrench one's love in the hearts of relatives and friends while making their celebration memorable.

May God's kindness be upon you and your family this year. I wish you and your household a very happy and prosperous year.

Your light will not go out, and every pleasant thing you desire this year shall all be granted to you.

Irrespective of what comes your way, may you enjoy God's abiding presence!

This new year comes with loads of blessings and opportunities to be better; you will not miss your portion

Make it a point to feed your consciousness with God's daily word. You will not feel hungry this way. God's love should fill you up. New Year's greetings!

As a soldier for the Lord, I implore you to lead a life deserving of the calling given to you.

This new year, may God address your prayers and accord you all your desires in life.

Humanity is not complete without God. He is the justification; we are still alive. He represents everything. This new year, say a prayer of thanks!

May God bless you this new year and replenish your life with serenity, love, and joy. Let this day and the days ahead bring you and your household many blessings. New Year's greetings!

I hope everyone is having a very happy New Year. Please accept my best wishes as we share happy memories. God's blessings on you. New Year's greetings

One of my wishes for you is love. This new year will help you find a pleasant love to share and also help you settle in your future endeavours. New Year's greetings

No matter how big the problem is or how unattainable it appears to be to solve. God will help you to achieve everything if you keep your faith strong. Once again, best wishes for the New Year.

May all you do in the New Year be carried out in the name of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, so that He may bring you success. Happy New Year to you and yours!

Christmas and New Year are to be celebrated as a family to mark the occasion of the birth of Christ and to usher in the new year.

I wish a very happy New Year to all your family members - parents, children, and siblings - and hope their goals are met with love and peace. May God be with you always. Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

The size, severity, and nature of the situation are irrelevant as long as you maintain faith in God. The Almighty will always be with you and assist you in overcoming all of your difficulties. Once again, cheers on the New Year.

All his devoted people, praise the LORD! The LORD protects those acceptable to him, but he punishes the proud. New Year's greetings.

Be present everywhere you go. Continue living to the fullest in every condition you consider God's will. New Year's greetings.

I hope your year is filled with everything your heart craves. New Year's greetings!

God did not say the course would be easy, but He did promise that the destination would be worth the effort. New Year's greetings.

Be not nervous about facing life. This new year holds many promises for us. All will be fine if you trust God.

A new year is Heaven's way of constantly telling you that there is still time to make positive changes. Have a flourishing and graced New Year!

May the advent of the new year provide you with the perfect chance to make a difference in the world by accepting our Saviour into your heart. Have a happy and prosperous New Year.

New Year can bring out the best in everyone, and we should take advantage of it to send a special Christian text to our loved ones. We can transform people's lives by introducing them to follow Jesus. Have a wonderful New Year!

I believe you have the chance to commemorate the onset of the new year with your family; there is hardly anything more delightful than sharing memorable moments with our near and dear ones. New Year's greetings.

The LORD God said, 'It is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper suitable for him.' God bless you in 2024.

God created marriage. Any government committee did not plan it. Any social organisation did not create it. Marriage was conceived and born in God's mind. Have a wonderful year ahead!

A good marriage is the most lovely, pleasant, charming relationship, communion, and company. Thanks for getting there, and best wishes for the next year.

Bible verses for the New Year

The Holy Book for Christians contains all aspects of their life. Even as the New Year approaches, the Bible has several verses meant for celebratory periods like these. These verses can be sent to families and friends to bless, encourage, and spread love.

As a result, anyone who believes in Christ is a new creation. The old has passed away, and the new has arrived. - 2 Corinthians 5:17

Look to the Lord and his strength; always seek his face. Remember the wonders he has performed, the miracles he has performed, and the judgments he has pronounced. - 1 Chronicles. 16:11-12

But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord and has faith in him. - Jeremiah 17:7

Every good and perfect gift comes from above, from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not shift like shifting shadows. - James 1:17

But those who hope in the Lord will be strengthened. They will fly like eagles, run without becoming tired, and walk without becoming faint. - Isaiah 40:31

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! He has given us new life because of his great mercy. Through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, you have been born again into a living hope. - 1 Peter 1:3

Be brave and strong. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, because the Lord your God is with you; he will never abandon you or forsake you. - Deuteronomy 31:6

With your bounty, you crown the year, and your carts overflow with abundance. - Psalm 65:11

Give thanks to the Lord, for his unfailing love endures forever. - Psalm 136:26

I know the plans I have in mind for you, declares the Lord; they are plans for peace, not disaster, to give you a future filled with hope. - Jeremiah 29:11

Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. - Psalm 37:4

Our temporary minor problems are yielding an eternal stockpile of glory for us that is unrivalled. We focus on the things that cannot be seen rather than the things that can. Things that can be seen fade away, but things that cannot be seen last forever. 2 Corinthians 4:17-18

But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for his own possession, to proclaim the excellencies of him who called you out of darkness into his marvellous light. - 1 Peter 2:9

Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, and give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus. - 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

We are not consumed because of the Lord's great love, for his compassions never fail. They are fresh every morning because of your faithfulness. "I tell myself, 'The Lord is my portion, so I will wait for him.'" - Lamentations 3:22-24

Non-religious New Year messages

Some people would want to refrain from sounding religious in their New Year wishes to family, friends, and probably lovers. These inspiring messages are intentional and straight to the point, appreciating, celebrating and encouraging their recipients.

May the blessings of the New Year last you forever. May you locate the light that will lead you to your intended location. New Year's greetings!

It's time to brighten up your life again with colours that the new has already brought you. May your life be as bright as a million lightning stars!

A New Year is similar to a blank book. You have the paintbrush in your hands. It is your opportunity to create a wonderful story for yourself. New Year's greetings.

I wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. I wish you a wonderful vacation.

New Year's greetings! I wish you all the best in 2024 - onward and upward!

I hope the New Year brings you nothing but happiness. It's time to accept the joys it brings you. New Year's greetings!

May the New Year offer you much happiness and excitement. I wish you happiness, love, and progress. I send you my warmest New Year's greetings!

I hope that the coming year is the best year of your life. May all of your wishes come true and all of your hopes be realised!

I wish you a year full of surprises and joy in the coming year. May your life be blessed with all that you desire in life.

I love you even more, today than I did yesterday. And I will love you more tomorrow than I do today.

Another fantastic year is coming to an end. But don't worry, another year is on the way to fill your life with endless colours of joy!

May the coming year bring you joy, peace, and prosperity. I wish you a happy year!

May this year bring you new joy, goals, accomplishments, and a plethora of new inspirations. I wish you a happy and prosperous New Year.

I want my New Year to be as bright as your eyes, as sweet as your smile, and as joyful as our friendship. New Year's greetings! I wish you a wonderful day.

I want my new year to be as bright as your eyes, as sweet as your smile, and as joyful as our friendship. I wish you a wonderful New Year!

My only wish for the New Year is to love you more than ever, take better care of you, and make you happier. New Year's greetings!

Your love flooded my heart with happiness I had never felt before. You gave me a life I had no idea existed. I wish you a wonderful New Year!

I wish for a happy year with enough strength to overcome difficult times. You are truly a blessing. Happy New Year, sweetheart.

The best friendships are the ones that never fade away. When things go wrong, they grow old and make life worth living. Thank you very much, mate. Have a wonderful New Year!

May the New Year bring you all the good things you deserve. You've already had an amazing year, and you're going to have an even better one!

Your existence in my life is like an open door that welcomes an abundance of happiness and joy. I have never felt more alive. Happy 202 New Year!

The New Year is a period most people look forward to, prepare and take new resolutions to start it right. For Christians, sending out Biblical New Year wishes to their loved ones is a priority. This collection of religious New Year wishes is among the best anyone can use to connect and appreciate loved ones for their support.

