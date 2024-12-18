Former Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, fell on stage during his performance at the Asanco Pre-Xmas Jamz

In videos that surfaced online, the singer was performing his 2021 hit song Bunker when the unfortunate incident happened

Many people claimed it was an act, while others believed it was real considering the fact that he almost slipped again after the first

Ghanaian High-life and Afrobeat singer-songwriter Kuami Eugene frightened many of his fervent fans when he had a mighty fall on stage at the Asanco Pre-Xmas Jamz.

Kuami Eugene falls on stage

The event was held at Asankrangwa inside the Melody Hotel on December 16, 2024, and was attended by several people from the town.

During his performance on stage, Kuami Eugene fell on the stage when he started to perform his 2021 hit song Bunker.

The fall frightened the crew on stage as they attempted to rush to the aid of the former Lynx Entertainment signee, but the sensational singer got up on his feet seconds later.

In the comment section, many social media users were confused about whether the Monica hitmaker's fall was fake or real.

Others figured the stage or his boots were slippery, as he went on to slip on several occasions during his performance.

Some of Kuami Eugene's loyal fans admired how he picked himself up and continued performing despite the mighty fall.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

Myzz Jăý said:

"He intentionally did that listen to the lyrics 😁. “They wanna see my downfall“ actions nkoaa no no oo🥰."

1BIG_DC❤️‍🩹 said:

"😂😂😂 kwasia he was about to fall again😂."

kingNarrow88🇬🇭🌹💯 said:

"This is what we called when we fall 10 times we will stand up 10times."

Big Sane said:

"He intentionally did that to match the lyrics of the song🥰🔥."

Kuami Eugene speaks about marriage and kids

YEN.com.gh reported that musician, Kuami Eugene, shared his views on marriage and kids in an exclusive interview on Joy Prime.

The 27-year-old singer said that he would rather have children rather than get married, adding that his mindset might change when he turns 30.

Many Ghanaians advised him in the comment sections after listening to his views on marriage.

