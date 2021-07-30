August 4 declared public holiday for founders’ Day celebrations

August 4, 2021, has been declared as a public holiday

The purpose of the Founders’ Day holiday is to celebrate all those who contributed in various ways to Ghana’s independence

Parliament approved August 4 as a Statutory Holiday in 2019

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The Ministry of the Interior in a statement signed by the sector minister, Ambrose Dery, has announced that Wednesday, August 4, 2021, as a public holiday.

The purpose of the Founders’ Day holiday is to celebrate all those who contributed in various ways towards Ghana’s independence.

“The public is hereby informed that Wednesday, August 4, 2020, which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday, and should be observed as such throughout the country,” Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister said in a statement.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery Photo credit: StarrNews

Parliament approved August 4 as a Statutory Holiday in 2019 and this year will be the third time the day is being marked in the country.

August 4 replaced Founder’s Day, which was earlier celebrated on September 21 every year to mark the birthday of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Nonetheless, 21st September still remains a statutory public holiday in honor of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In other news

In a bid to get a total of one million dollars and over to put up the national Cathedral, the government is appealing to Ghanaians to support with a monthly contribution of GHC100.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says this would go a long way to help with the completion of the much-talked-about edifice to be ready for commissioning by March 6, 2024.

He made this known during the presentation of the 2021 mid-year budget review in Parliament on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

“...an initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched...the aim of the club is to raise one million Ghanaians who would give GHC100 a month to build the cathedral," he said.

He added that a special shortcode, 979 has been developed for Ghanaians to be able to donate their little to support the construction of the Cathedral.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen