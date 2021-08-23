Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in Juventus’ Serie A opener away at Udinese as the encounter ended in a draw

Reports from Italy are suggesting that the Portuguese legend is looking for a way out of the club, but there are no offers yet

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly discussing with some European clubs over a potential €25million deal

Amid rumours that he wants to leave the Italian club, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly requested to start from the bench in their Serie A clash with Udinese, Sky Sports reports.

Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute 60th minute of the game replacing Alvaro Morata and went on to score the winning goal, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

The tie ended 2-2 as Juve drop points in the season opener, but reports from Italy claim the 36-year-old personally requested to start the game from the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be out of Juventus. Photo: Alessandro Sabattini

Source: Getty Images

He is set to become a free agent and it has been suggested that the Old Lady are not interested in handing the former Real Madrid man an extended contract.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Consequently, there are speculations as regards the striker’s future and it was gathered that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes had been in contact with a number of clubs.

A potential €25million deal could be reached for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as Premier League club as Manchester City and Spanish side Real Madrid are believed to be interested.

Last week, Ronaldo lamented that rumours surrounding his future were disrespectful: He posted on social media via Mirror:

“Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work,” the statement began. “Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

”However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.”

Messi poses with swapped shirts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed reports linking him to top clubs in Europe and described them as disrespectful to his person and career.

According to several reports linking the Portuguese Superstar away from Juventus for another top European club this summer.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were understood to be interested in signing the 36-year-old who is still waxing strong in the final few years of his career.

And recent reports have stated that Manchester City is willing to land Ronaldo for a cut-price of £25million this summer.

Source: Yen News