Jose Mourinho joined Italian side AS Roma this summer and has started the Serie A season on a winning note

Roma put up a spectacular show in their opening fixture winning 3-1 courtesy a brace by Veretout and a Mkhitaryan strike

The victory means Mourinho becomes the fastest manager to reach 50 wins in Italy, Spain as well as in England

Following AS Roma’s 3-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Serie A opener on Sunday, August 22, Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now set two staggering records, ESPN reports.

The ‘Special One’ saw his side put up a commanding challenge at the Stadio Olimpico following a brace by Jordan Veretout and a clinical strike by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The win sees Mourinho record his 50th victory in the Italian topflight with fewer games (77) breaking a long-standing record since the 1994/95 season.

He also becomes the fastest manager to reach 50 wins in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League.

After the encounter, the Portuguese coach DAZN via Soccer Laduma:

"It was a real game, entertaining, even though we didn't play very well. We were good 11 against 11, 10 against 10 good, but not 11 against 10.

"That's when we lost our reference points, oddly had more difficulty pressing. Once we lost (Nicolo) Zaniolo, we got back into the game, scored two, then three and from then on had control.

"After the match, I went to (Fiorentina manager) Vincenzo Italiano and told him that Fiorentina are a team who clearly have a great coach."

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out at Juventus

Meanwhile, amid rumours that he wants to leave the Italian club, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly requested to start from the bench in their Serie A clash with Udinese.

Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute 60th minute of the game replacing Alvaro Morata and went on to score the winning goal, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

The tie ended 2-2 as Juve drop points in the season opener, but reports from Italy claim the 36-year-old personally requested to start the game from the bench.

He is set to become a free agent and it has been suggested that the Old Lady are not interested in handing the former Real Madrid man an extended contract.

Lukaku starts life at Stamford Bridge in style

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that new Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku gas completed his move to the stamford bridge and was available for their second fixture against Arsenal .

Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League meeting saw the Blues continue their perfect start to the new season as they secured a 2-0 away.

Thomas Tuchel wasted no time in drafting summer signing Romelu Lukaku into the starting XI, with the Belgian being charged with the responsibility of leading the goal hunt.

