Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior failed to impress with his outfit selection at the 2024 Likor On The Beach event

The fashion review shot host wore a unique two-piece ensemble to the event that has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after blogger GH Kwaku posted a video on Instagram

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior is trending on Instagram after rocking a lace outfit to KiDi's Likor On The Beach concert.

The fashion review show host flaunted his skin in a ready-to-wear brown lace top that he paired with brown palazzo pants.

Charlie Dior sparks reactions in a lace outfit he wore to KiDi's event in Accra. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Charlie Dior looked splendid in heavy makeup and glossy lips while making his signature short haircut.

While flaunting his designer handbag, he accessorised his look with silver stud earrings and a fashionable ring.

Charlie Dior shows skin at KiDi's event

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's outfit to KiDi's Likor On The Beach event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions below:

n.shorme stated:

"It's giving grandma vibes, baby, he 😂😂".

official_empress1 stated:

"Asem ooo, we need to cook this one 😂😂😂".

giannidinero stated:

"Ghana, what is going on."

milly_kasa stated:

"Nafu sɛ medeɛ 😂😂."

empressmeiya stated:

"He’s wearing my mothers blouse 😂😂😂😂."

afiaowusua_gyan stated:

"Hw3 b33ma abasa as3 asɔ bayere."

taggor1 stated:

"So Akuffo Addo, no, sign the bill so I can report all these bloggers for promoting it."

quame__adjei stated:

"Pontius Pilate ankasa 😂😂😂".

barima_acheampong stated:

"Sia nipa sei."

nii_tuff_bortey10 stated:

"Is this what you want the kids in Ghana to see as their role model? Stop making these ppl popular."

officialbigv stated:

"Pampers, boys."

rosyxgracex stated:

"This can’t be the same person who criticises others' choices in fashion."

allenkobby stated:

"@realdonaldtrump Come and see something".

Watch the video below:

KiDi thrills fans at his concert in Accra

Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, aka KiDi gave an amazing performance at his concert.

He got famous celebrity model and musician Deborah Vanessa to wow the crowd with his dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior rocks black ensemble to party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Charlie Dior stole the spotlight at Adwoa Jannis' birthday party.

The critic wore a black flamboyant two-piece ensemble and heavy makeup to the star-studded event.

Some social media users and fashion lovers have blasted the fashion critic for his poor fashion sense.

