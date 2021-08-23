Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong has built a robot identified as Grace which is designed to assist doctors

Grace is Sophia's sister, and the former can speak three languages and is able to conduct talk therapy

According to Hanson, it will begin mass-producing robots, including Sophia and Grace, at the end of 2021

Hanson Robotics has built a robot identified as Grace, who it hopes will revolutionise healthcare.

The Hong Kong-based robotics firm took the world by storm in 2016 when it built a robot called Sophia.

Grace is a robot nurse that is build by Hanson Robotics. Photo credit: CNN

Grace, Sophia's sister, is designed as an assistant for doctors and is equipped with sensors, including a thermal camera to detect a patient's temperature and pulse, to help doctors diagnose illness & deliver treatments, CNN reports.

Grace is trilingual

YEN.com.gh gathers that Grace is trilingual as she's able to speak English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, and can also socialise and conduct talk therapy.

What robots like Grace will do

The founder and chief executive officer of Robotics, David Hanson, said robots like Grace are intended as a support for medical professionals rather than a replacement.

In his words:

"Using AI and robotics in this context can help gather important data for healthcare providers to assess the wellbeing of the patient."

Speaking with Reuters, Grace said she can visit people and brighten their day with social simulation.

In her words:

"I can visit with people and brighten their day with social stimulation... but can also do talk therapy, take bio readings and help healthcare providers."

Hanson said it will begin mass-producing robots, including Sophia and Grace, at the end of 2021.

