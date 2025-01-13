Famous Ghanaian socialite Pamela Watara excited many of her fans when a video of her at the shop anniversary of URG Claxic surfaced online

In the video, she showed famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku around the beauty salon and her dining with her friends

Many people talked about her glowing skin, while others shared their views about her heavy chest in the comments

Famous Ghanaian socialite Pamela Watara turned many heads online when she was spotted at the one-year anniversary of a beauty salon known as URG Claxic.

Pamela Watara flaunts her natural beauty

In the video sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku, Pamela Watara showed the blogger around as they celebrated the first anniversary of the beauty salon.

The URG Claxic is located on Lakeside Road opposite Easyprice Mart, and for the celebration, Pamela dined with friends and well-wishers.

Clients were also seen getting their hair barbered, while others were getting their hair styled, among other services that the salon provided, such as tattoos, pedicures, piercings, etc.

For the memorable occasion, Pamela looked beautiful as she flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup and her glowing skin.

The famous heavily chested socialite wore a fitted long red dress accentuating her voluptuous figure and voluminous bosoms.

Reactions to a video of Pamela Watara

Many social media users were first drawn to Pamela's glowing skin. Many questioned whether she had bleached it or used some treatment that made it appear lighter.

Others also spoke about how beautifully she paraded in her video and dined with friends while complimenting her fine figure.

Her heavy chest did not skip the minds of other social media users who shared their views in the comments.

Below are the opinions of social media users after watching a video of Pamela Watara at the first anniversary of URG Claxic:

lgp_jnr said:

"Pamela new skin looks nice."

firelordkay1 said:

"Have you been to turkey to see a surgeon??"

sturnna.ismael said:

"Pamela is back ooo let us congrat her for coming back love to see you again."

gimbiyaahhh said:

"Honestly she has a nice body ❤️."

shatterbee said:

"Awurade yesu Asem b3n kraaa nie."

nononi_brian said:

"She is fair now… na waa oo."

iykekusi said:

"I love this girl😍. Pretty face."

kingofalleras said:

"She bleach oo 😭😭."

