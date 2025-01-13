A video of a Ghanaian couple based abroad recounting their humble beginnings has surfaced on social media

The lovely couple in the video indicated that they have been married for 25 years and shared a beautiful love journey

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian couple based abroad has warmed hearts on social media after sharing their beautiful love story.

The couple, Pastor Kwame Bawuah and Mrs Evelyn Bawuah, have been married for 25 years. In a video, they opened up about their early days and how they met.

A Ghanaian couple based abroad opens up about their beautiful love journey. Image source: Yesukristoahomaso

Source: TikTok

Pastor Bawuah recounted that he met his wife abroad during a prayer session. Initially, she rejected him, but he persisted due to his interest in her.

Eventually, she agreed to his proposal, and they got married. Speaking on why she initially rejected his proposal, Mrs Bawuah said she wasn't ready by then.

"I asked him to wait," she stated in the video which has since gone viral on TikTok.

The couple have been happily married since then and have given birth to lovely kids.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Ghanaian couple based abroad

Netizens who saw the video of the lovely couple were thrilled. Many celebrated them in the comments section of the post.

@ProfSirSteve wrote:

"U are a bad girl paaaa."

@thesolomonwealth wrote:

"Watch and pray no Enoaa ni."

@GabbyMan wrote:

"It is called Tete Agro."

@at_bass1 wrote:

"Watch and pray."

@Bernard Kay Livermore wrote:

"This matter errrr."

@UNCTION PROPHET wrote:

"I really love ur ministry."

@Dzifanu El Roi wrote:

"My sister can worry."

@Beautyucosmetics wrote:

"But bible says to watch and pray."

@Tee wrote:

"Hahahahaha Yesu, ur interviews can kill oo."

@Abena wrote:

"Resurrection eye power."

@Bright Borte outreach ministry wrote:

"Watch and pray in the church."

EBUYAA wrote:

"I love this."

@dotin wrote:

"Amen ooooooh glory be to God all Mighty all the time."

@Nana Afia Kobi papabi wrote:

"The sane like me and my husband."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh