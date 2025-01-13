Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, aka MzGee, has posted pregnancy photos on Instagram

The United Showbiz presenter wore a simple yet classy jacket and form-fitting jeans for the maternity shoot she posted

Ghanaian celebrities, including Rebecca Donkor, Jessica Williams and others, have commented on MzGee's lovely photos

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, aka MzGee, has taken over Instagram with gorgeous pregnancy photos.

The United showbiz presenter looked splendid in designer sportswear that flaunted her baby bump as she posed in different angles.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee slays in a jacket for her pregnancy photoshoot. Photo credit: @iammzgee

MzGee wore a Varsity jacket and black jeans styled with a black cap while rocking flawless makeup and long eyelashes.

She looked glamorous in a short bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders to match her designer ensembles.

MzGee and her good-looking husband, Raymond Acquah, tied the knot in a studded ceremony in October 2017.

Adom TV presenter Cynthia Tima Kumkum and other female celebrities were present at the event, and the outspoken TV presenter and her colleague at Joy FM tied the knot.

MzGee posted the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"To God be the glory!!!".

MzGee rocks sportswear for her pregnancy shoot

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's beautiful pregnancy photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

fameye_music stated:

"Blessings from the most high!!! Aboom 💃."

ayelkaieunice stated:

"Congratulations 🎉."

iamakuaamoakowaa stated:

"Congratulations mama ❤️❤️❤️."

s3fa_gh stated:

"Congratulations Mamaga🤎🙏🏾."

iamabena1 stated:

"Congratulations Mamaga😍."

themosesarthur stated:

"Glory to God!! Congratulations Zee! ❤️❤️."

jessicawilliamsgh stated:

"Congratulations, dear 🎊🎉🙏🙏."

jessicalarny stated:

"Congrats darling 😍🔥👶."

therebeccadonkor stated:

"To God be all glory. Congratulations sis👏😍."

royal_baci stated:

"Congratulations, star girl 🤩🤩🤩."

lamisimusic stated:

"Congratulations mama❤️❤️❤️."

the_gele_center stated:

"Mamaga 🥳🥳🥳🥳 THANK YOU JESUS."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Thank you, Jesus 🙌 Thank you, Jesus 🙌 Thank you, Jesus 🙌 Indeed what God can not do, DOES not EXIST oooo 🔊🔊🔊💃💃💃 There's HOPE for everyone🔥🙏🏿🔥😢😫😢."

whitofmiracles stated:

"What God cannot do❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

primal_shirtssuits stated:

"It is the doing of the Lord. And it is marvelous in our eyes. Big Congrats ❤️❤️❤️."

_naa_klorkor stated:

"Awwww congratulations to you 🎉. God is so Good 😭❤️😍."

babieedappah stated:

"Congratulations Gee ❤️."

kendrick.divinity stated:

"Happy for you Mamaga 🎉."

MzGee looks spectacular in a blue dress

Style influencer MzGee set a new fashion trend for pregnant women with her blue drawstring dress for her viral photoshoot.

She wore a maxi dress and stylish silver earrings with emeralds, coupled with a braids hairstyle to match her look.

To complete her look, the United Showbiz presenter also wore silver open-toe sandals as she posed like a supermodel.

MzGee slays in a stylish kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee going viral with her kente gown for an episode of United Showbiz.

The show host looked exquisite in a custom-made body-flattering gown highlighting her figure and her curves.

Social media users commented on MzGee's flawless outfit, perfect hairstyle and makeup in her online pics.

