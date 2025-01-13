Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra have ended their relationship after more than 30 years together

Despite the separation, the pair are maintaining a friendly relationship and continue to prioritise their three children

The family remains committed to supporting one another during this transition

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has parted ways with his wife, Cristina Serra, after more than three decades together.

The couple first met in 1994 when Guardiola was 23 and Serra was 20.

They eventually tied the knot in 2014 after a long courtship. Together, they have three children: Maria (24), Marius (22), and Valentina (17).

According to El Periódico, Guardiola and Serra have decided to separate but are maintaining a cordial relationship.

They reportedly informed close friends and family of their decision and spent Christmas together with their children.

In 2019, it was reported that Serra had returned to Barcelona with one of their children to focus on her fashion business, while Guardiola stayed in Manchester.

Despite splitting their time between Barcelona and London, the couple remained in contact.

However, they have now agreed to officially go their separate ways.

Guardiola will look to focus on Manchester City’s on-field performance as his team faces Brentford this week.

Currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table, City will be aiming to climb back into contention as Guardiola navigates this personal and professional transition.

