Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal helping French club PSG to defeat Manchester City in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola who mentored Messi during their time at Barcelona has stated that the Argentine’s goal against his side was fantastic

The Manchester City manager admitted that his team had spoken about the superstar, saying it was impossible to curtail him

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showered encomiums on star Lionel Messi who scored a ‘worldie’ in PSG’s 2-0 win against his side in the Champions League, Sport Skeeda reports.

Messi scored his first goal for French club PSG as the Argentine legend found the back of the net in the hard-fought victory over the English champions.

The hosts starred the attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in the encounter and it eventually paid off for Mauricio Pochettino.

Lionel Messi celebrates goal over Man City. Photo: John Berry

Source: Getty Images

Although, Manchester City relatively dominated most parts of the encounter, it was PSG that claimed all three points courtesy goals by Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Speaking with the media after the game, Guardiola admitted that it was impossible to curtail Messi for the entire duration of the game.

Pep sais via Daily Mail:

"The (Messi) goal was fantastic. We know it's impossible to control Leo during the whole 90 minutes but he was not much in touch with the ball.

"We know quite well when he can run and get close to the box he is unstoppable. We knew it already, we spoke about that, we cannot control them for 90 minutes, these huge talents."

The 74th minute was the moment of the encounter after the six-time Ballon d’Or winner got his first goal since leaving Spanish club Barcelona back in August.

Messi took the ball from his own half and raced upfront before a lovely one-two with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, allowing the superstar fired home from outside the area.

It was Messi's 121st goal in the UEFA Champions League and is now 14 goals behind long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Parisian giants will now face RB Leipzig twice, who are currently rock bottom of their group after losing to Belgian side Club Brugge.

Champions League debutants defeat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Real Madrid fell to their most embarrassing defeat in history when they lost to Moldovan club FC Sheriff by 2-1 in their Champions League game played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The debutants gave the 11-time a run for their money as they kept asking questions in the opening minutes of the game until the end.

The win puts Sheriff on top of Group D with two wins from two matches while Real Madrid maintained second spot after Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan played a goalless draw.

Source: Yen