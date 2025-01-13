The headmistress of Swedru Senior High School has commended and rewarded two students for their honesty

During assembly, Golda Esi Andam gifted them GH¢20 each and urged others to emulate the duo's virtuous behaviour

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions on the headmistress' gesture and the students

The headmistress of Swedru Senior High School rewarded two students for their honesty during assembly in front of the entire student population.

In a video, Golda Esi Andam called the two students forward and asked their colleagues to clap for them as they walked to join her on the stage.

The headmistress of Swedru Senior High School, Golda Esi Andam rewards two students with Gh¢20 each for their honesty.

In a video on X, the headmistress narrated that the two returned misplaced money they found on the compound to the administration.

“These are students who found money and decided to bring the money to the authorities to announce to the owners. This boy especially, the purse that he found, I can’t disclose the amount, but the amount is so much that I was surprised…this boy brought the purse to the administration.”

During the assembly, the headmistress gave the two students, a male and female, Gh¢20 each for their honesty.

“This is what we want. So, in my own small way, I have this Gh¢20 for him. You also have this. Because the fact is that some people are busily stealing. These are virtues that we will want you to uphold and so we will reward such people.”

The student populace applauded the two for returning the money, a virtue Mrs Andam urged the other students to emulate.

“All of you need to be careful; don’t be careless. You may not always meet Papa Santa and Mama Santa. You will meet people who want to steal. It pays to do good.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend honest Swedru SHS students

Netizens commend honest Swedru SHS students

@BrolinNQ21 said:

“My boys a like scorpy spend am long time...form 1 ICT lab session then opana steal two memory cards within a twinkling of eye😂😂😂wonna teacher query we saaa but wo ne hwan kɔ ka sɛ ebe Don Scorpy...now he turn some general for gh military😂😂😂herrh.”

@RobertDarkgee3 wrote:

“I’m not happy about the 20, 20gh she gave them. These are students who found money, the school authority should have given them exercise books, text books or reading book. But kudos to them🙏🏾😊.”

@posiogh wrote:

“Akuffo Addo and family Members don’t understand what is going on 😂 They will even steal what is not their tankless of missing but found purse Like Bounty go day Add D let’s share 😂😂😂.”

@sycretmouse said:

“20 cedis 😂😭😭😭I was thinking like some 200 cedis ooo😭😭.”

@ikem86ikem wrote:

“At least give him a book or something else but 20gh di3 arr4gh this headmistress do yawa.”

@realKwameOffei said:

“Honesty pays.”

@NkrumahBi wrote:

“This is very refreshing . Kudos to these kids and I know they will be rewarded way more than this. Good must be rewarded and bad must be punished. That’s the way to a great society.”

@MichaelNat75646 said:

“So what if no one comes for the money? What is going to happen to the money? I need answers.”

Osei Tutu SHS student returns missing money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Osei Tutu SHS was honoured for returning missing money to school authorities.

In a video, the young man was called forward at assembly to receive his reward and netizens celebrated him in the comments.

