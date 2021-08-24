Ligue 1 Fan Wearing Anti-Messi Shirt While Vandalizing Electronic Shop

An unknown Marseille fan vandalized an electronic shop as he destroyed several TV sets put up on display

The man was wearing a Marseille shirt with an anti-Leo Messi written at the back to show displeasure in the Argentine joining PSG

Marseille's recent Lige 1 game away Nice was abandoned due to crowd disturbance with a few minutes left to play

The French League was marred with controversies in the past week after a Ligue 1 game between Marseille and Nice was abandoned due to crowd violence, Marca.

A man was spotted in an electronic store wearing a Marseille shirt with an anti-Lionel Messi written at the back, vandalizing the shop.

The video clip which quickly went viral online revealed that the man destroyed several TVs sets on display.

The fan might be angered with Messi's move to Marseille's league rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Marseille's campaign so far

Marseille started their campaign on a winning note with a slim 3-2 wi away at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

The following week the former European champions were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stade Velodrome by visiting Bordeaux.

In the match, Nigerian international Samuel Kalu collapsed to the ground a few minutes after the game started but git back on his feet before he was substituted later in the game.

On matchday 3, Marseille were trailing by 1-0 until the 75th minute when a fan threw a bottle at Dmitri Payet who retaliated.

All hell was let loose as fans stormed into the pitch with three Marseille players suffering bruises as the match was abandoned.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported how a Turkish league clash pitting Besiktas and Gaziantep was characterised by terrifying scenes after one of the players collapsed on the pitch.

Fabrice Nsakala sent everyone into a panic in the second half of the Saturday, August 21, encounter when he fell to the ground forcing the tie to be halted momentarily.

SunSport reports the defender received treatment on the pitch for about 11 minutes before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

On the international level, Nsakala turned out for France at the youth level before switching allegiance to DR Congo with whom he has earned 15 caps.

YEN.com.gh had also reported how European football governing body UEFA honoured the people who saved the life of Christian Eriksen during the 2020 Euros.

Eriksen sent the world of football into panic back in June after he collapsed at Parken Stadium while in action for Denmark.

The midfielder, who is now on the road to recovery fell to the ground unconscious sparking fear among players and fans.

With the world gripped with anxiety, Denmark captain Simon Kjaer stepped up to provide leadership at the most critical time.

Kjaer defender was the first person to respond to the incident as he provided Eriksen with the necessary support including stopping him from swallowing his tongue.

