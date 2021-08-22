Fabrice Nsakala was unable to see out the rest of Besiktas' league meeting with Gaziantep after he collapsed on the pitch

Nsakala had to be rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch, with Besiktas confirming he did not lose consciousness

The Congolese defender has since given fans an update on his condition after sharing a photo of himself on his hospital bed smiling

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Turkish league clash pitting Besiktas and Gaziantep was characterised by terrifying scenes after one of the players collapsed on the pitch.

Nsakala had to be rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch, with Besiktas confirming he did not lose consciousness. Photo by Mehmet Akif Parlak.

Source: Getty Images

Fabrice Nsakala sent everyone into panic in the second half of the Saturday, August 21, encounter when he fell to the ground forcing the tie to be halted momentarily.

SunSport reports the defender received treatment on the pitch for about 11 minutes before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

Besiktas later confirmed that the 31-year-old did not lose consciousness, revealing he was sent to the hospital as 'a precautionary measure.'

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Fabrice Nsakala, who could not continue due to the discomfort he experienced in the match with Gaziantep FK, was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure with clear consciousness. Get well soon," the club tweeted.

Nsakala has also since given fans an update on his condition, tweeting a photo of himself smiling from his hospital bed.

On the international level, Nsakala turned out for France at the youth level before switching allegiance to DR Congo with whom he has earned 15 caps.

The defender came through the academy of French side Troyes before having spells with Anderlecht and Alanyaspor.

He only joined Besiktas last summer.

Ghanaian footballer collapses

Nsakala's incident is similar to the fate suffered by a Ghanaian footballer in Serbia .

YEN.com.gh reported how a 24-year old Ghanaian footballer collapsed on the pitch in Serbia and suffered a concussion after an aerial challenge.

In a video that has since been uploaded on the internet, the 24-year old footballer appeared to have missed his footing and after sprinting into the air to head away the ball from his part of the pitch.

He missed the challenge as he went crushing into his opposite number and hit his head ‘dangerously’ onto the pitch on his way down.

The impact was instantly felt as members of the medical staff quickly sprang into action and raced onto the pitch to assist the player.

Source: Yen