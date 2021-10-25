Friends actors such as Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have paid tribute to late actor James Michael Tyler

James passed away on Sunday after a long battle with prostate cancer, according to news reports

Jennifer and other cast members shared that they'll miss James and described him as a big-hearted gentleman

The cast of Friends has taken to social media to pay tribute to co-star James Michael Tyler following his untimely passing on Sunday, 24 October. The actor succumbed to prostate cancer.

James Michael Tyler passed away on Sunday. Image: @lisakudrow

Superstars such as Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and other cast members have penned heartfelt posts on social media following the news of James' death. The world knew the late thespian as Gunther.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared a clip showing herself and James in one of the scenes of the show. She said Friends would not have been the same without James.

Lisa Kudrow posted a snap of the thespian on her timeline. She said they'll definitely miss James following his sad passing.

"James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler."

David Schwimmer said James had a big heart and was also a gentleman on and off screen. He captioned a pic of James:

"James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy. #JamesMichaelTyler"

Matt LeBlanc shared a snap of himself with James while filming a scene of Friends. He captioned his post:

"We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend."

Social media users also took to the stars' comment sections to send their condolences to the late star. Check out some of the comments below:

upworthy commented:

Love you and him. Gunther & imaginary Rachel forever.

johnrossbowie wrote:

"Oh man. May his memory be a blessing. Such a huge part of that show."

gaabicdix said:

"This is so heartbreaking, he was the best."

isapereirafernandes commented:

"It broke my heart into little pieces."

seriefriendsbr added:

"A little sun turned into a beautiful star in the sky."

James Michael Tyler succumbs to cancer

In related news, YEN News reported that actor James Michael Tyler, known for playing Gunther on the sitcom Friends, has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, James passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, 24 October at his Los Angeles, US home.

The renowned thespian was battling Stage 4 prostate cancer at the time of his passing at the age of 59. TMZ reports that his family confirmed the news, noting that the world knew him as Gunther (the 'seventh friend') from the sitcom.

