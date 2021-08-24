Jules Kounde could be announced as a Chelsea player in the coming days following the recent development at the club

The Premier League club and France international have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms

West Ham United have met the asking price of Kurt Zouma which who have fallen from Thomas Tuchel's pecking order

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jules Kounde has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea and an announcement is set to be made in the coming days, reports claim.

The France international is will reportedly sign a five-year deal which is set to expire in 2026 for a fee around the region of £68million.

However, the Blues will have to reach an agreement with La Liga giants Sevilla regarding his release clause.

Jules Kounde has agree personal terms with European champions Chelsea. Photo by Angel Martinez and Mateo Villalba

Source: UGC

On the other hand, Chelsea would have to sell to be able to buy Kounde as reports claim Kurt Zouma is close to joining West Ham on a permanent deal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The London club have agreed a £25m asking price for the out-of-favour French center-back which will pave way for Kounde's deal to pull through in the week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the only thing left for Chelsea to agree a deal with Sevilla over their young centre-back Kounde.

"Jules Kounde has an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea until June 2026 since weeks.

"He’s ready to join if the two clubs reach an agreement but he’ll be respectful with Sevilla, not forcing his move.

"Zouma to West Ham, key to proceed. Talks ongoing on personal terms."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Thomas Tuchel has been waxing lyrical about his new summer signing Romelu Lukaku after making a scoring debut in Chelsea colours, Mirror.

The Belgian striker opened his account for the season in the 14th minute in the 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

And the 28-year-old was a thorn in the flesh for Gunners defenders and midfielders as Lukaku's physical presence held them off on several occasions.

YEN.com.gh had also reported how Chelsea celebrated the anniversary of Michael Essien signing with a special tribute.

On Friday, August 19, 2005 former Black Star midfielder Michael Essien made a move that changed his life and that of many Ghanaians too.

The bison, as he is affectionately cheered by many of his fans, joined English Premier League side Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Chelsea paid £24.4 million for the midfielder which was a record transfer for fee paid by the club and for an African player eclipsing the £24 million paid a year earlier for Ivorian Didier Drogba.

Source: Yen.com.gh