Juliet Ibrahim has joined the viral crate challenge which has become the next big thing

The video has left her fans rolling on the floor with laughter

The current trend on social media is the crate challenge which sees people climbing stacked crates

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, has cracked ribs online after deciding to hop onto the recently daunting crates challenge which has become a worldwide craze.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress had stacked a number of crates in her home as she braved the odds to replicate the new trend.

Before getting on with the task, the actress indicated that she had sighted the trend of people climbing crats and decided to try it as well.

She added that she loved challenges a lot and did not want to pass off the opportunity of trying this challenge and acing it just as a few people have.

Following her 'opening speech', the actress moved to the crates and carefully started her ascent to the top.

The actress who was taking the challenge while wearing high heels took the first two steps, got stuck for some seconds and placed her hands on the crates.

After some seconds of thinking about the repercussions of her actions, Juliet Ibrahim changed her mind and made a 'U-turn'.

After finding her feet on level ground, Juliet Ibrahim indicated she was not ready to 'kill herself' over a challenge that was going to attract laughter and not even bring her any money.

She wrote: "#cratechallenge How much does the winner get? who asked me to jump on this challenge???"

Many of her colleagues and fans took to the comment section to express themselves over her attempt to ace the challenge.

reginavanhelvert_ wrote: "oya we will pay go and climb"

pearl_odoi commented: "Please we love you don’t keee yourself o"

cuttieezain came in with the comment: "I can't believe what you did to my data"

There were many comments that showed fans of Juliet Ibrahim didn't want her breaking her legs or any other part of the body because of the challenge.

The crate challenge is the new trend in town which sees people climbing over a number of stacked crates.

One would be considered to have successfully completed the challenge after a error-free ascent and descent.

Only a handful of people have managed to ace the challenge with the rest tumbling to the ground in the many videos that have been spotted online.

