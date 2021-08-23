A kid has lit up a wedding ceremony with her dance skill as she showed people that she could compete with anybody on the dance floor

The girl's dance moves got the attention of adults presents and they could not keep their eyes off what she was doing

The kid's moves matched the songs the DJ played as she flapped her hands like a butterfly about to take a flight

A Nigerian kid having fun has wowed many at a wedding ceremony as she made different dance moves that got people's attention on social media.

In the short clip shared by @arewafamilyweddings, the girl showed off what could best be described as a butterfly move as she flapped her hands.

Many people praised her dance moves. Photo source: @arewafamilyweddings

Source: UGC

She has energy!

As the DJ switched the music, the kid also demonstrated her gbese (legwork) moves as people at the party cheered her on.

While many adults at the event praised her, others could not take their eyes off as they wondered where she got her energy.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 10,000 views and over 1,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions on Instagram:

miss_nernerhh said:

"Affy oooo."

mzz_khennie said:

"This is me."

khaleepha_ag:

"She's so fire!"

Source: Yen