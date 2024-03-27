Volunteers of the 13th African Games have accused officials of denying them their due allowances

In videos making rounds on social media, the volunteers claimed they are forcibly being ejected from their hostels

The videos have drawn sympathy from netizens, especially Ghanaians, who urged the officials to pay the volunteers their wages

The just-ended 13th African Games has been marred by controversy as volunteers of the game have accused officials of denying them their due allowances.

According to emerging reports, officials of the game have refused to pay a sum of GH¢2,000 plus a GH¢500 fee promised as transportation owed each volunteer.

Additionally, the volunteers claim they are forcibly being ejected from their hostels.

In a video making rounds on social media, the aggrieved volunteers were captured in a chaotic scene, in an attempt to resist the officials.

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by CitiNewsroom, the volunteers said:

"We the volunteers for the 13th All African Games have been denied our due, including TNT and are being forced to leave the hostels immediately."

The volunteers also held a picket at the University of Ghana Stadium to register their displeasure over the unfair treatment being meted out to them.

Netizens sympathise with volunteers

Netizens have been reacting to the videos making rounds on social media, with many sympathising with the volunteers.

Others also called on the officials in charge to as a matter of urgency address the matter.

@Steeze wrote:

"This thing u go go inside someone pocket the money for one side dey laugh them sef."

@Kaydan wrote:

"Wei nyinaa oww Ghana somebody pocket the money."

@Solomon Crouch wrote:

"This is pure cruelty being meted out on Ghanaians after they have volunteered and sacrificed for the successful hosting of the All-African Games. Very disgusting and shameful scenes."

