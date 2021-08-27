Second Jab of COVID-19 Astraveneca vaccine starts tomorrow, August 31

Those expecting to take the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will take the jab starting tomorrow

The nationwide exercise is expected to be concluded on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Targetted group are expected to take their vaccination and ID card along to the centres

Starting tomorrow, August 31, 2021, more than half of the backlog of people awaiting their second shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are expected to take the jab.

The nationwide exercise is expected to be concluded on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, the Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, said the backlog was a little over 400,000.

He said they were targeting people who took the jab between March 10 and 29 this year because the last consignment of AstraZeneca that was deployed was targeted at those who took their first jab from March 1 to March 9 this year.

Dr Achiano called on the target group to take along a valid national ID card and the COVID-19 vaccination card they received for the first jab.

When did Ghana take delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine?

Ghana took delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by the government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday, August 18.

The doses were received on behalf of the country by officials of the Ministry of Health as well as United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana.

Wednesday morning’s delivery brings to about 850,000 AstraZeneca doses received by the government of Ghana.

Dr. Amponsa-Achiano said the deployment would be done nationwide.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine jab

The Johnson &Johnson jabs were given in two hotspot regions, Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions.

The exercise which started on August 16, ended on August 20, 2021.

As with the previous jabs, people above the age of 18, with the exception of pregnant women, were eligible for the vaccination.

Preference was given to people who were 60 years and above and those with underlying health conditions.

The vaccine was not administered to those who have taken the earlier vaccines, because it is not medically right to mix COVID-19 vaccines from different sources.

Update of Vaccine delivery

As of August 18, 2021, 1,765,050 doses of vaccines had come into the country, out of which 1,566,450 were the AstraZeneca double-schedule vaccine.

In March, 366,850 doses of the Covishield came in.

In March 2021, the country received Russia’s Sputnik V, the last but one doses of vaccines before the latest two arrivals of Johnson & Johnson a fortnight ago and 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine last Wednesday.

