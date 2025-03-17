A Ghanaian man rented a house in Osu, the Greater Accra region and converted it into a business without the landlord's permission

After finding out, the landlord filed a case in court but his tenant never showed up, forcing him to take police officers to the property

Several social media users who watched the video of the property thronged the comments section to share opinions on the case

A man rented a property from another person and converted it to be used for a different purpose without the landlord’s concern.

The tenant was reportedly using the property for commercial purposes and making good money by running some businesses.

A Ghanaian man converts a rented property into a nightclub without approval from the landlord. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

In a video on X, it was shown that the tenant refurbished and converted the house into a nightclub, bar and lounge. The property was located in Osu, Accra.

Many people who saw the video named the place as 'Chez Toi'. On its Instagram page, the bio indicated that the place had apartments, a restaurant and a lounge.

When the property owner found out about his tenant’s activities, he tried to reach him several times but to no avail. Meanwhile, he was also not paying rent.

“This man wasn’t even paying rent and he was ignoring all our calls. Came to find out this man was promoting his ‘bar and lounge’ heavy on socials.”

They took him to court but he never showed up. So they showed up with police officers for reinforcements while they asked him to leave the property.

Ghanaians comment on tenant's illegal business

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video pf the alleged establishment shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

@I_Am_Winter said:

“The landlord should have entered into a partnership with the man plus the rent.”

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

“Wow, the place nice oo. But why do such a thing without the landlord’s consent? Some people dey pri oo. Well, I would advise the landlord to enter into an agreement with the man to have his fair share.”

@yrnrgee said:

“He listens to too much motivation 🤣.”

@DanK_2022 wrote:

“It is unlawful to do that. As a tenant, you have not right to alter any part of the structure without permission. When you rent a property you don’t own it. Since you don’t own it you have no permission to make any changes to it.”

@itsLamb3rt said:

“If this is true, this is a serious violation! Turning a residential rental into a commercial business without approval is all sorts of wrong. It’s likely illegal, even. Zoning laws, lease agreements, and property rights exist for a reason.”

@AfricaMrBeast1 wrote:

“So you mean the house I have rented too I should seek permission? Ooh, bro come on. Since am not destroying his properties then am okay.”

@EugeneW16779960 said:

“The landlord waited for the Tenant to renovate the whole house and compound only to come in with a suit right after. You can't tell me he wasn't aware of this right from the time they brought in workers to come renovate. He may have played a smart one on the tenant.”

