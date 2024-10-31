A Ghanaian family in the UK has gotten a settlement from the UK government after the death of its daughter

A Ghanaian family in the UK has gotten a settlement from the UK government after its nine-year-old daughter, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, suffered a fatal asthma attack in February 2013 after being exposed to excessive air pollution.

UK government ministers have told the child's mother it was sorry for the loss.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah’s passing was a landmark incident as she was the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death at an inquest in the UK.

The levels of nitrogen dioxide near Ella's home had exceeded World Health Organization and European Union guidelines.

An inquest heard that in the three years before Ella's death, she had multiple seizures and was hospitalised 27 times.

BBC reported that she lived 25 metres from a busy road in Lewisham, south-east London.

Her mother, Rosamund, said settling the action for an undisclosed sum was not a win "because your child is already dead", but it did provide "an acknowledgement" of what happened to her.

She had sued the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), the Department for Transport and the Department for Health and Social Care for compensation over Ella's "illness and premature death".

