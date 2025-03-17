A second team member of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's first sing-a-thon attempt has clarified reports on the items received from the government

Her comments follow Afua's claim that she received only sore throat medicine from Dr Bawumia and his team that visited

Netizens who saw the video of the second team member addressing the matter expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Another team member of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon has opened up about the items received by the team from the former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Felicity Naa Ameley Sampa, a former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant in a video clarified that she did not receive any money from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's team, instead, she received fabrics and delivered them to Afua and her husband.

Naa Ameley's comment follows the brouhaha surrounding items received, especially money donated to Afua Asantewaa and her team during the sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa during a recent interview stated that she did not receive anything from the government except money for sore throat medicine from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

She has attracted heavy backlash from the public following her comments. Many Ghanaians have called her ungrateful.

She later clarified that her team members told her some money was donated but she never received it. This has triggered various responses from her team members.

Tilly Akua Nipaa, an entertainment pundit and a member of the singa-a-thon team debunked Afua Asantewaa's claim stating that packages of food, water and drinks were donated to Afua and a team led by her husband received the items.

Naa Amerley on the other hand denied receiving money from any donor. She stated that she only received fabric which she delivered when Afua and her husband went for their vacation at Royal Senchi.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Naa Ameley's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Naa Ameley addressing the reports expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were confused and demanded answers on who received the alleged donated money.

