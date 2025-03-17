Appiah Stadium encountered the Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor in public during his visit to the Ashanti Region

The political commentator knelt and begged the Energy minister to find permanent solutions to end dumsor during President Mahama's tenure

Appiah Stadium explained that the Energy Minister's failure to solve the power crisis would negatively impact President Mahama's reputation

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium resorted to his usual antics during a recent encounter with the Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency and Minister of Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor.

Appiah Stadium kneels before Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor and begs him to end dumsor in the Ashanti Region. Photo source: @sikaofficial1

Source: Instagram

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed frustrations with the persistent, irregular and unpredictable electric power outages, commonly known as Dumsor in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sharing his concerns, Appiah Stadium knelt and begged John Abdulai Jinapor to find permanent solutions to end the power crisis to help President John Dramani Mahama succeed during his second tenure as the head of the country.

He explained that the Energy Minister's failure to solve the power crisis would negatively impact President Mahama's reputation and cause major issues throughout his term.

Honourable John Abdulai Jinapor later left the staunch NDC supporter and headed a building complex, where he met the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Appiah Stadium interacts with Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu before the 2025 budget statement presentation inside Parliament. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: TikTok

Appiah Stadium's plea to the Energy Minister comes amid ongoing unstable power supply across multiple regions in the country.

Honourable John Jinapor recently dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable amid recent consistent power cuts and insisted that the country was not shedding any power.

He told the press on March 7 that Ghana was even exporting approximately 300 megawatts of electricity to neighbouring countries.

The Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency had previously shared that the country was on the verge of facing a serious energy crisis in the first few days after President John Dramani Mahama was sworn into office with Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the Black Star Square on January 7, 2025.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium kneeling and begging the Energy Minister to end Dumsor in the Ashanti Region:

Appiah's plea to Energy Minister stirs reactions

Yen.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Onipanua_ commented:

"I came to Kumasi yesterday, and the whole time at Ayigya, the light was out. Something needs to be done about this situation. Kumasi is really going through dumsor paa!"

DostedGh said:

"They tolerate him because of his age! They are not comfortable around him."

nanaosei111 commented:

"The way he always knows where they'll be 😂😂😂. Does he stalk them because his timing is always right 🤣🤣."

QueteyTeqs said:

"This man is doing too much. Can someone talk to him before he puts the president in trouble?"

Appiah Stadium recounts Mahama's gesture towards him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium recounted a great gesture President John Mahama made towards him.

The staunch NDC supporter shared that President Mahama considered him his son and gifted him a room in a big house in his hometown.

Appiah Stadium also shared the reason behind the antics he displayed during his public encounters with President John Dramani Mahama.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh