Ghanaian Pastor Raises Concern Over New ECG Prepaid Meter, Begs President Mahama to Change It
Ghanaian Pastor Raises Concern Over New ECG Prepaid Meter, Begs President Mahama to Change It

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 3 min read
  • A video of a Ghanaian pastor lamenting the cost of electricity in the country has gone viral on social media
  • In the video, the pastor, Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu, said the newly introduced prepaid meters are putting most people in difficulties
  • Many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to also share their experience with the new meter

Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu, a Ghanaian pastor, has taken to social media to lament over the new prepaid meters introduced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the man of God, the newly installed prepaid meters are putting many Ghanaian households in a difficult situation, as they have had to spend more money on electricity.

Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu, Ghanaian pastor, President John Mahama, ECG, prepaid meter
Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu. a Ghanaian pastor raises concern over the new ECG prepaid meter and begs President Mahama to change it.
Source: Facebook

He said ever since the new ECG meters were introduced into the system, the electricity credit he buys does not last as it should.

Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu further said he had enough electricity credit on his old meter before it was replaced with the new one; however, the units on the old meter were not transferred to the new one, a situation he believed amounted to fraud.

Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu, Ghanaian pastor, President John Mahama, ECG, prepaid meter
Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu demands a refund of the credit on his old prepaid meter.
Source: Facebook

He stated that although the ECG officers who changed his old meter assured him that the credit would be refunded, it had yet to be done.

Consequently, Apostle Peter Agyeman-Kuragu, who is associated with the Church of Pentecost, pleaded with President Mahama to investigate the issue.

He noted that the new meters were installed under the erstwhile government led by President Akufo-Addo, adding that he had done everything to draw their attention to the issues without success.

"We were told to go to the ECG office, but it was all a lie; they did nothing about it. Our credit on the old meter has still not been refunded. I want to plead with President Mahama and the NDC to investigate this issue because it started in the NPP era. The people involved in this must be made to answer some questions," he pleaded.

Reactions to the Ghanaian pastor's video

Following the Ghanaian pastor's lamentations, some Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@The world today said:

"Bro. I am a meter installer. the charges per unit are very expensive but not the meter itself. the only meter reads your unit. ECG charges."

@Grace Wiezoreck also said:

"I closed my shop because of this particular new metre hhhmmmm."

@user4077981943007 commented:

"Bro you are telling the truth they should come and change it."

American Lady laments high cost of electricity

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that an African-American lady took to social media about the high cost of electricity in Ghana.

The young lady, identified as Loren La’Vitta, said she was spending a large sum on buying prepaid units for her meter.

In a TikTok video, Loren La’Vitta suggested that she had been spending GH¢1,000 on electricity weekly.

