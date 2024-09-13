A state funeral has been held for Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the CEO of Labianca Company Limited

Adom News reported that dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, led officials to pay their respects.

Asomah-Hinneh died on June 12, 2024, after a short illness. She was also a member of the Council of State, serving as the representative of the Western Region.

Asomah-Hinneh captured national attention after the Special Prosecutor accused her company of benefitting from reduced tax liabilities due to her influence-peddling.

Details of the accusations against her

In August 2022, the Special Prosecutor published a report claiming Labianca Company Ltd, a frozen foods company, had evaded import duties totalling GH¢1.074 million.

The report explained that the amount constituted a shortfall in import duties paid to the state. The Special Prosecutor added that the tax evasion resulted from influence-peddling by Asomah-Hinneh.

According to the report, she used her position as a member of the Council of State and the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to secure reduced tax liabilities from the Customs Division.

Labianca CEO speaks from the grave in interview

YEN.com.gh reported that the late CEO of Labianca shared her struggles in an unaired interview with Neat FM.

In a section of a pre-recorded one-hour interview, Asomah-Hinneh spoke about how she was attacked when she started her business.

Later in life, she also said old and new media attacked her. She admitted there were times she considered stopping her business.

