Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, have opened camp ahead of their World Cup qualifiers

The former African champions are preparing for their games against Chad and Madagascar in the international window

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed the first day of training as nine players reported to camp

The Black Stars held their first training session ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Six outfield players and three goalkeepers reported for the first session, under the supervision of coach Otto Addo.

The rest of the players are expected to arrive on Monday evening and join the team for training on Tuesday as preparations intensify for the game against Chad in Accra.

In videos posted on social media, the players included Kamaldeen Sulemana, Razak Simpson, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaradini Mamudu, Mohammed Salisu and Gideon Mensah

Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacott are the goalkeepers, who reported for first day of training. The goalkeeping department is complete.

Meanwhile, missing at training was Mohammed Kudus despite arriving in Ghana on Sunday evening.

Otto Addo and his new technical team will lead the players in training through to Thursday before the game on Friday.

The Black Stars will hosts Chad before travelling to Morocco for their second game on the March window against Madagascar.

Ghana currently sit joint top with Comoros Island in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars, who failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, have won three of their four qualifying matches.

Black Stars learn from AFCON disappointment

New assistant coach of the Black Stars, Desmond Offei has disclosed that the team has learnt from the mistakes of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana finished bottom of their group in the qualifiers, failing to win a game in six matches.

He said, as quoted by the FA's website:

"Yeah, I mean, as we all know, it was very painful moment for us not to qualify for the AFCON this year in Morocco, but we've learned a lot. We've learned a lot from the mistakes on and off the pitch and we feel like we are very hungry to try and rectify the situation. And once again, it's through hard work and through working together and yeah, we are willing to work really hard to rectify those mistakes."

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Injured Ashimeru features for RSC Anderlecht

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru climbed off the bench to help Anderlecht beat Cercle Brugge in Belgium despite being named on the list of injured players for Ghana's upcoming matches.

The central midfielder delivered an assist in Anderlecht's 3-0 victory at the Lotto Park on Sunday evening.

Ashimeru will miss Ghana's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar after he was not included in Otto Addo's team.

