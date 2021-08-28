- The killing of an international journalist in Ghana has been confirmed

- Gunmen killed Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib of MTA International in the Northern Region

- The journalist died upon arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital

Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (MTA), a UK-based international station, has confirmed the murder of their "hardworking journalist," Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib in Ghana.

According to the Northern Regional Police, the journalist was killed at Mpaha Junction on August 23 by armed robbers.

Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib (Photo: MTA International)

Source: Twitter

It all happened when the journalist and his crew were traveling to shoot a documentary on peace, security and religion in Ghana

"Some armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on them, deflating their tires in the process and forcing the vehicle to stop."

According to the police, the bullets hit the victims through the vehicle. Ahmed died upon arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, but his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim, survived. Meanwhile, the police is on a mad rush to arrest the criminals and investigations begin.

MTA International broke the announcement on their Twitter page, attracting worldwide tributes.

Source: Yen