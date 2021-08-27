An old student of St. Augustine’s College in Cape Coast, Danso Amoah, has been admitted to the Harvard Law School

Danso Amoah, a brilliant Ghanaian old student of St. Augustine’s College, has been admitted to the prestigious Harvard Law School, one of the most reputable institutions in the entire world.

Celebrating the brilliant achievement on his Facebook handle, Danso Amoah said his feats are solidifying his faith in God and promised to come back with an explanation on why he said so in the near future.

Educational history

Amoah started off his education at the 31st December Women’s Movement Day Care Centre, Twifo Mampong, after which he went to TOPP Schools, Twifo Ntafrewaso, and St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast.

He then proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, Kumasi, followed by the Ghana School of Law, Accra, and now Harvard Law School, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Social media reactions

Below were some heartwarming comments friends and fans of Amoah shared under his post.

Tommy Stock mentioned:

Am really proud of you Bro,keep moving higher.....will support you with prayers

Ethel Naa Adjekai Sowah said:

Wow!!!!! Absolutely refreshing news. Congratulations!!!!!!!!! I wish you all the best.

Benjamin Taylor stated:

Heeeerh your the names of your first 2 schools did it for me. We bless God for this feat. Congratulations

Oteng Tsikata Amponsah Enock commented:

Congratulations!! Please don’t come back as a gay advocate. Learn only the good side and leave the whiteman’s Favourite for the whiteman. God guide you

